Finding Flow

That elusive flow state.

It’s when you are happily absorbed in an activity, time both stands still and moves quickly. This is flow state. A term coined by Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi to describe a state of conscious activity, where people are genuinely satisfied and fully focused in the moment, with the task at hand. The activity generally involves creative abilities; and addresses challenges that are neither too challenging or too simple.

I’ve heard the definition of flow state before, and have experienced in sporadically, assuming it’s something that happens out of the blue, out of luck.

AND THEN

Last month, I attended a weekend Crux Adventure with Cairn Leadership Strategies. Cairn Leadership takes experiential leadership training to another level – inviting people to explore leadership topics through outdoor adventure. Perusing their website, I came upon the Black Canyon Canoe Trip. This adventure spoke to me because I have always been drawn to water – ocean, lakes, rivers. So when I read that they were taking a group of leaders down the Colorado River, I was sold.

There we were – a group of 8 people from different backgrounds, companies, and experiences – about to paddle down a river together, 12 miles in 3 days with two facilitator/guides. After a bit of discomfort and excitement of meeting new people, navigating our supplies into the canoes, and adjusting to the use of a paddle – I found myself completely absorbed in the activity of getting down the river; challenging, yet not too challenging. Creative, because we were in the most majestic surroundings, and also because creativity can be defined simply as doing something different. And this experience was simply that. In other words, I was in a flow state.

The weekend was designed for us to learn through being and doing. We also had conversations about leadership topics over breakfasts of hot oatmeal, lunches of bree cheese and apple sandwiches, dinners of fresh pizza, lentil soup, and camp made bread from scratch. During one of these conversations, the concept of flow state was introduced. Everyone in the group had at some point experienced flow. That is what we had in common. What some people knew, that I did not, is that flow state isn’t an accidental occurrence that you just fall into. You can stack the cards in your favor to catapult yourself into a state of flow!

HERE’S HOW

There have been triggers identified for the flow state. I’ve seen articles that say there are anywhere from 10 to 22 triggers to flow. No matter the number, those who write about flow contend that the triggers fall under three categories:

Psychological Triggers

Social Triggers

Environmental Triggers

The key is to understand the flow state triggers under each category, and stack the ones that work for you, to actively create the right internal and external environment that puts you into flow. I created this chart from a variety of resources so you (and I ) can play around with stacking triggers to see what works best.

It’s been an experiment. I choose one trigger under each category and stack them to see if I can find flow. For example, I might choose an activity that has clear goals, pair that with concentration as I turn off my notifications and put my phone in another room. And top that off with immersing myself in deep embodiment; which for me means finding a quiet and inspiring spot to work in, playing some instrumental music, and having creative prompts around me.

YOUR TURN.

Use the chart below to stack your flow state triggers.

NOT ONE SIZE FITS ALL, OR ALL THE TIME.

Achieving a flow state is highly personalized. It may even be different for each person dependent on the day. So why go through the trouble of trying to find that flow state? Personally, I’ve found the benefits on being in flow are both practical and psychological. Practical, because I am able to accomplish a lot of work while I am in the flow state. And psychologically, those accomplishments, along with the ease of accomplishing them in flow state, builds my competence and confidence.

And who doesn’t want more of those? Enjoy finding your flow.

