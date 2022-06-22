FIND YOUR PURPOSE – LIVE YOUR PASSION!!

In this modern world, there is a widespread sense of separation. As a result, people often struggle to find an authentic connection to themselves, making them feel isolated & meaningless….. If this continues, humanity won’t fulfil its potential and will continue to live in a dull and divided world obsessed with self-destruction.

Indeed in my work and life, I have found that we could all do with lowering our stress levels. Indeed yoga’s power over stress may come from its ability to dampen the activity of proteins known to play a role in inflammation, according to a study published by researchers at the University of California. The training led by Devdas, Kirsten & Burkhard, the directors of the Akasha Yoga Academy, teaches us to deepen our practice on and off the yoga mat. This really speaks to me.. as you know how I love to walk the talk 😄

Yoga will teach you to relax, stop stressing, and clear your mind and your surroundings to improve your concentration, your senses and your intuition.

We know that physical exercises, postures and movements make our body more flexible and help us revitalise the internal organs. But did you know that these same yoga exercises work our brains too! In particular, our reflexes and our memory: learning a sequence of movements, a “choreography”, helps to work on endurance and perseverance. As a result, the immune system is boosted, and you are better equipped to face external aggressions. So you see, yoga is connection and intimacy with breath & life.



Breathing exercises improve your breathing by increasing the capacity of your rib cage. As a result, you can eliminate toxins and other bacteria from your body. Your vitality is also improved: vital energy flows more easily through your chakras, blood circulation is better and more fluid, and your digestive functions are more efficient. Finally, your stress is reduced to help you sleep better.

Concentration exercises and meditation: all your intellectual faculties are more efficient because you know how to concentrate on a goal, have better mental clarity, and perceive things and events more clearly. Yoga will also help reduce and dispel all negative thoughts and bad vibes you have received to increase your capacity for optimism. Finally, your spiritual awakening is promoted, and you will be able to control yourself better and be more open-minded towards others.

Yoga will also help reduce and dispel all negative thoughts and bad vibes you have received to increase your capacity for optimism. Finally, your spiritual awakening is promoted, and you will be able to better control yourself and be more open-minded towards others.

The beneficial effects of yoga are linked to regular and voluntary practice: indeed, to untie twists, knots, muscular and energetic contractions, correct bad attitudes and postures, to reduce bad habits which are caused by the stress of our everyday life. All this requires time and a choice from the practitioner. Yoga is not a method that will make you lose weight in a few weeks or reduce your anxiety in two sessions. No, yoga is a state of mind that will help you understand and know yourself better and help you to open up to a personal path.

“ Yoga has given me more than I could have ever imagined. It is my great joy and honour to share all that has been given and learned in my life-long love affair with the art & science of Yoga.” Devdas

Kirsten & Burkhard draw from more than 15 years of full-time research & practice. In addition, they each have more than 5000 hours of intensive teaching experience and continuously inspire others with their dedicated lifestyle. They have been living in Asia since 2007 and have had the opportunity to study full-time under various eminent spiritual & academic teachers.

“In my experience, breath-based movement is an effective & joyful way to re-centre and to touch base with the Heart of the moment. Practising Hatha Yoga and sharing the practice are both essential parts of my everyday life. In the vast field of Yoga, my interest & passion belong to classical breath-based, slow-flow Hatha Yoga, and long-held deep Yin Yoga poses.” Kristen

When we hear the term yoga, we first think of the postures or asanas in Sanskrit: down dog, headstand, lotus, etc. But yoga is a whole, including physical postures, breathing practices (pranayama), and meditative practices. The asanas or postures allow the yogi to maintain a healthy body, to train and soften his muscles and joints. Pranayama (or breath control) consists of controlling and concentrating on the breath. Finally, meditation is a mental practice of focusing on a thought object, emotion or sensation.

“Philosophy means Love of Wisdom. I am captivated by the great wisdom traditions – especially the Yogic philosophies of India. It is my passion to share the practical relevance of these ancient ideas in modern life. My aspiration is the integration of science & spirituality, and a unified understanding of Eastern & Western philosophies.” Bukhard

Yoga will also help reduce and dispel all negative thoughts and bad vibes you have received to increase your capacity for optimism. Finally, your spiritual awakening is promoted and you will be able to better control yourself and be more open-minded towards others. It is a mistake to reduce yoga to a sport. It’s so much more! So I took up the invitation this year on my journey of self-inquiry to discover the beauty within and all around me. I have found that at Akasha Yoga Academy Yoga Teacher Training has had a calming impact on me and has allowed me to go within and grow and that is an idea worth sharing.

For more information please go to Akasha Yoga Academy