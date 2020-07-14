Find Adventure Again with the New Normal

A holiday has a different purpose behind it for every person; whether you choose to get away in order to release stress and built up tension, discover and explore the unknown or to rebuild a family connection. To switch off is a real treat for most families, couples and solo travellers.

The recent troubled and testing months have created waves of uncertainty for many, with job security being the biggest concern. With this, and the fact that the majority of other countries are still in lockdown, the dream of a holiday abroad when and wherever you want is just that, a dream.

Fear not, some holidays are going ahead. The main questions are where can we go, should we be so quick to book a holiday, and what should we bear in mind when booking a holiday?

Where can we go?

As creatures of habit, when we think of holidays, we tend to only paint one picture – jumping on a plane and flying off to a tropical location of some sort.

However, one thing this year has taught all of us so far, is that adaptability and flexibility is the new must. We’re being directed to set our sights upon new horizons and consider other options.

We’re fortunate to live in a country that holds an abundance of possibilities. A great place to start when deciding on what your next adventure should be is to think about what you like doing most. Be that a relaxing holiday, why not opt for a luxury spa break, guaranteed to act as a favourable stress relief. Alternatively, if you’re looking for adventure, the UK has many locations to explore; untouched landscape, thrill-seeking spots, and historic towns.

Scotland and Wales, in particular, are popular destinations for the likes of hiking, exhilarating experiences, and peace and quiet.

Should we be so quick to book a holiday?

As some elements of life before lockdown are returning, our lives are quickly going back to operating at ninety miles an hour. Packing in work, socialising with friends and family who we haven’t been able to see, returning to activities that have been put on hold, and managing finances to ensure you’re secure.

Nonetheless, after being forced to put our busy lives on hold and slow down, many of us have taken the time to realise what is important to us. This could be a career, spending time with family and friends, or your mental health.

Although doubting whether you should be so quick to go back to your favourite restaurants, book in for a haircut or plan a holiday is all part of this new normal, but one of these may be your definition of relaxation and taking some time out for yourself.

What should we bear in mind when booking a holiday?

 Take the time to find the accommodation for your trip away. You’ll need to make sure the hotel, BnB, camping site, wherever you’re staying, is abiding to the compulsory guidelines set out by the Government.

 Research the destination. Although UK travel is currently much easier than travelling abroad, compared to England, the rate of easing lockdown is different in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. Therefore, take some time to make sure you know what the rules are in the destination you’d like to visit and whether the attractions and sights you’re hoping to go to are actually open.

 If you need to book a flight, find out if there is an airport near your destination open. Otherwise, you may need to find a different form of travel or consider travelling to somewhere else.

 How are you going to get to the airport? Various forms of travel are starting to reopen, be it public transport or a private airport taxi. Call around and ensure you’re happy with the setup and requirements for the journey.

 Travel insurance. There is still a lot of uncertainty and in the back of your head, you will be conscious that the holiday could be cancelled depending on how this all unravels. Visit numerous travel insurance companies to find out what cover you can apply for and what your rights are when travelling during these times.

With many companies fully operational and offering varying options to book a holiday you’d enjoy; the exciting prospect of an upcoming holiday is becoming ever more possible.

So, scrap the long-distance journeys, appreciate the country you live in and the people you care about most, and embark on an adventure that allows you to relax and take care of your health.

If you’re healthy, happy and are surrounded by your loved ones, anywhere will be special and a gift.

Although doubting whether you should be so quick to go back to your favourite restaurants, book in for a haircut or plan a holiday is all part of this new normal, but one of these may be your definition of relaxation andtaking some time out for yourself. What should we bear in mind when booking a holiday?Take the time to find the accommodation for your trip away. You’ll need to make sure the hotel, BnB, camping site, wherever you’re staying, is abiding to the compulsory guidelines set out by the Government.Research the destination. Although UK travel is currently much easier than travelling abroad, compared to England, the rate of easing lockdown is different in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.Therefore, take some time to make sure you know what the rules are in the destination you’d like to visit and whether the attractions and sights you’re hoping to go to are actually open. If you need to book a flight, find out if there is an airport near your destination open. Otherwise you may need to find a different form oftravel or consider travelling to somewhere else.How are you going to get to the airport? Various forms of travel are starting to reopen, be it public transport or a private transfer. Call around and ensure you’re happy with the set up and requirements for the journey.Travel insurance. There is still a lot of uncertainty and in the back of your head you will be conscious that the holiday could be cancelled depending on how this all unravels. Visit numerous travel insurance companies to find out what cover you can apply for and what your rights are when travelling during these times.With many companies fully operational and offering varying options to book a holiday you’d enjoy; the exciting prospect of an upcoming holiday is becoming ever more possible. So, scrap the long-distance journeys, appreciate the country you live in and the people you care about most, and embark on an adventure that allows you to relax and take care of your health.If you’re healthy, happy and are surrounded by your loved ones, anywherewill be special and a gift