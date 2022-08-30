Fifteen Ways to Happier Parenting

Parents know that you are only as happy as your least happy child. The journey through childhood is often filled with unseen and unexpected mind fields. The question is how to navigate them effectively. Ah — “There is the rug.” The road map to happier parenting has a key, which is unlocked with the heart. Keeping in mind that all children are individuals, and that different families have different teaching styles, there are some essential things that parents can do to positively effect childhood. This is how to be a happier parent.

Fifteen strategies to happier parenting include: