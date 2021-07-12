Ferne Kornfeld Discusses the Top Strategies for Women-owned Businesses | Palm Beach, FL

Depending on the type of business you run, the kind of leader you are, and your goals, strategies can change from business to business. For women-owned and operated businesses, they’re in an entirely different ballpark when it comes to implementing the correct strategy. These are some top strategies for female entrepreneurs and women-owned businesses:

Rely on Your Mentors

Although the number of women entrepreneurs has grown significantly over the years, they’re far more men owning companies and starting their own businesses. As such, it’s imperative for women entrepreneurs to rely on each other and lend their expertise. Having a mentor when growing your business can influence how successful you become in the long run. Not only can this strategy give female entrepreneurs inspiration and sought-after business advice, but it can also get their businesses seen by more clientele or even potential business partners.

Prioritize Networking

The bigger you can grow your network, the better your chances of your business taking off. Much like finding a mentor, building out an extensive network can give you access to other women who own businesses and any business advice they can offer. Make building out your network a top strategy when running your business. The next connection you make can lead to the successful break you were working so hard for. A successful and established network can find partnerships, secure funding, attract new clientele, and keep your business relevant.

Know You’re the Boss

This strategy comes more from within, but it is an effective one. It’s imperative to always remind yourself that you are the architect of your career and to act on it. Meaning, know where you want your business to go and the steps you need to take to get there. In the beginning, your business might call for you to take over the day-to-day tasks, but it’s important to know when it’s time to step back and delegate. As your business grows, you’ll need to take over big-picture operations and goals. Having a successful business means knowing what you need to be in direct control over, and the tasks you can pass along to your employees or partners.

Balance Your Work and Personal Life

Many entrepreneurs make the mistake of failing to balance their career and personal life. Especially women. They feel they must put focus on one aspect more than the other or push themselves to the point of grueling exhaustion trying to do it all. The best strategy for running a successful business is finding the right balance between your work and your personal life. It’s important to not always favor one over the other and to know the times one should come first. While the balance may take time to figure out, it’s worth it in the long run.

This article was originally published on FerneKornfeld.com