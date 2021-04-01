Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Female Empowerment: How Far Have We Come in Recent Years?

Here in the UK, the past year has been difficult for everyone. However, some experts believe that women have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic. Amidst fears that the UK risks ‘turning back the clock’ on gender equality during the pandemic, we must remember how far female empowerment has come and how vital it is that we keep […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Here in the UK, the past year has been difficult for everyone. However, some experts believe that women have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic. Amidst fears that the UK risks ‘turning back the clock’ on gender equality during the pandemic, we must remember how far female empowerment has come and how vital it is that we keep the momentum going.  

From economic empowerment to representation in the media, we’ve seen some serious achievements over recent years. We’ve shown that we can fight for equality, it’s now time to make sure that we keep going in the right direction despite the setbacks of the pandemic.  

Let’s find out a bit more about the success stories. 

Economic empowerment  

Thanks to new opportunities and tackling stereotypes, we’ve seen a surge in women in the workforce over recent years. According to the Women in Work Index, the UK economy enjoys an annual boost of £48bn from increasing the proportion of women in the workforce.   

We’ve also seen a decrease in the gender pay gap in the UK year-on-year. In 2019, for example, the difference between the average hourly earnings for men and women was 15.5 per cent – a great improvement compared to a the gap of 27.5 per cent in 1997. Despite this major progress, the gap itself is still undeniable. There is still a long way to go before the UK can boast complete gender equality in the workplace. 

Encouraging women into traditionally male-dominated industries could have an incredible impact on the economy as well as empowering them. In fact, reducing the gender gap in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and maths) industries could increase the UK’s economy by £55 billion by 2030.  

There are many reasons to continue fighting for women’s economic empowerment, and there’s much to be done to continue this positive trend after the pandemic. 

Media representation  

As well as an increased number of women in the workplace, we’ve also seen a greater representation of women in the media in recent years. The 2021 Oscars, for example, has already made history with two women being nominated for best director for the first time.  

What’s more, female-led dramas have taken over in the UK, with female leads becoming a far more familiar sight on our TV screens. Shows such as I May Destroy YouKilling Eve, and Fleabag have all hailed incredible success over recent years. This signals a new age for female-led shows and a more diverse array of roles for female actors to dive into. 

However, we can’t celebrate complete equality in the entertainment industry quite yet. According to data from Nesta, the percentage of female crew members in the UK film industry is increasing year by year, but progress has been relatively slow. The percentage has risen from 3 per cent in 1913 to 34 per cent in 2017, but there’s still a long way to go to reach full equality in this sector. 

Feminism for everyone  

Another way in which we’ve seen female empowerment thrive in recent years is the influence of feminism on social media. Today, you can find influencers on social media promoting just about everything, from the latest tech to bandeau bikinisMany such influencers have also used their far-reaching platform to spread messages of female empowerment. Influencers talk about body positivity and self-love in a way that allows everyone to have access to feminism in a fun and engaging way.  

As well as social media platforms, many feminism-centred blogs have popped up over the past few years. Blogs allow women everywhere to get their voices heard and connect, making feminism more accessible to everyone.  

There are so many facets to the female empowerment movement. For every step in the right direction, however, there are so many other things that are yet to be done. As the coronavirus pandemic threatens to undo the vital work of previous years, we must remember what has already been achieved and fight for a more equal future for women everywhere. 

    Caitlin Purvis

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    How Men Can Support Women and Empower Female Leadership

    by Mike Robbins
    Community//

    Feminism Is Not a Dirty Word

    by Samantha Lile
    Well-Being//

    On International Women’s Day: How Far Have We Come?

    by Stephanie Sobel

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.