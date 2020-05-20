Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Feeling Stressed? Here’s Why You Should Cry It Out

The stress-relieving method you didn't think of.

By

Have you noticed whenever you read a self-care tip list, it always has upbeat things to do like ‘throw a dance party’, ‘do a facial’, ‘paint and sip’? Yet, I rarely see things like ‘go to a rage room’, ‘scream into a pillow’ or ‘cry it out’.

When it comes to self-care especially during moments of stress, it’s important that we don’t mask the feelings but face it head on in its natural state.

There’s this fun research that Biochemist, Dr. William Frey, did back in the day. People call him the tear expert because William discovered that we have two different types of tears. What the…? Two types of tears! Cool, right? But what makes it even cooler is one of those kinds of tears is called emotional tears. These tears are the ones filled with the stress toxins and hormones we store in our body. The other kind of tear is called reflex tears. These tears are just made up of water. Therefore, when you cry emotional tears, you are releasing the stress, toxins, and negative energies from your body! This is why some cries lead to a feeling of release versus other cries make you feel heavier afterwards.

The next time you feel overwhelmed to the point your eyes start to water, let it out. When you feel stressed and at your boiling point, let it out. Whenever you feel sad and just need to cry, let it out. This is one of the easiest, calming, and most refreshing ways to reenergize your spirit, and dump out the stress. Try this meditation to help you get started.

The best to make sure you are crying emotional tears vs reflex tears is to simply put your intention into releasing and not reserving. Meaning, in the moment of you crying it all out, don’t hold back like you want to reserve some of the stress for later. Let it all out until you feel that light feeling; the feeling you get after a good cry when your spirit secretly whispers, “thank you.”

Now that’s definitely something to add to your self-care list.

    Brooke Write, Author, Public Speaker, Entrepreneur at Flhighwithme Inc.

    Brooke Write is passionate about helping entrepreneurs become Overcomers and high achievers by intertwining the two worlds of entrepreneurship and wellbeing.

    She focuses on guiding entrepreneurs on the topics of mindset, emotional wellbeing, spirituality, and wellness planning through her books, events, workshops, online classes, public speaking, and monthly themed subscriptions.

    Through her services, she works with entrepreneurs and organizations like Staples, City of Toronto, Y.E.S, and more, by teaching them how to manifest success through the alignment and power of their mind, body, and spirit because not only are you co-creating success on your terms but you are ensuring that you achieve that success by tapping into all 3 power sources of the human energy.

    Brooke believes entrepreneurs cannot shift to a place that’s successful unless they work on their mind, body, and spirit because when you focus only on the external side of entrepreneurship and business, it will make you feel incomplete and overwhelmed.

    Brooke is certified as an Entrepreneur, Wellness Planner, Mentor, and Public Speaker and is dedicated to encouraging entrepreneurs to improve their personal and professional wellbeing by getting to the root of their unhealthy thoughts, feelings, beliefs, and habits that are blocking them from clarity, confidence, and achieving positive results. This is done by helping entrepreneurs build their level of resilience and mindfulness to quickly overcome common entrepreneurial challenges and obstacles.

    Brooke's mission is to work with entrepreneurs beyond the basic elements of entrepreneurship and to support them in the most important areas of their lives.

