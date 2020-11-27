Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Feeding Your Brain the Best

Behavior How can we best feed our brain to get the most out of it? The answer is by eating sufficient fats, protein, antioxidants, carbs, minerals, and vitamins. But how much of each? Our brain is 90% fat. Therefore, our consumption of fat is crucial to a healthy brain and is what allows our brain […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Behavior

How can we best feed our brain to get the most out of it? The answer is by eating sufficient fats, protein, antioxidants, carbs, minerals, and vitamins. But how much of each? Our brain is 90% fat. Therefore, our consumption of fat is crucial to a healthy brain and is what allows our brain to stay fresh, soft, and happy. 

When you think of fat, what food did you picture in your mind?

I want to encouragee you to think about good plant-based fats such as”

*Coconut Oil

*Olive Oil

*Avocado

*Flaxseed Oil

These are the fats your brain thrive off of.

There is only one animal fat that does make the list of good fats, ca you guess what it is?

the animal fat we’re looking for is cold-pressed cod liver oil.

Protein.

To our brain ad body, protein is protein. What matters really is the amount we have in every meal. A good amount of protein would be the size of the palm of your hand, larger hand, a larger amount of protein.

Minerals.

Look for magnesium! We can find magnesium in caca. Raw cacao powder is an amazing source of magnesium.

Cacao …

  • is healthy and tasty
  • strengthens our central nervous system
  • calms down our brain because it has tryptophan
  • increases the number of neurotransmitters in our brain, helping us to stay on task and focused

Vitamins.

DCod liver oil and krill oil
CPrevents our cells from oxidation, helping our cells stay younger longer
BStraight brain food: buckwheat, quinoa, avocado, broccoli
EFats prevent inflammation and heart disease. 
Essential oils have lots of this

Water.

Water keeps the brain soft and flexible, which is vital for the neuroplasticity of our brain. Neuroplasticity is the capacity of the brain to recover from almost any damage.

Movement.

Exercise mindfully helps to keep a positive mindset and healthy routine.

Zzzzz.

The last but not the less is a good night of sleep. Our brain and body need good rest, 8 hours is ideal. Go to bed before 10pm to ensure cell renewal and restoring time.

    Gemi Bertran, CEO/Founder at Nourish the Brain Institute

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Nutrition for Brain Health

    by Susan Masterson
    Well-Being//

    What Went Wrong With the ‘Food Pyramid’

    by Mark Hyman, M.D.
    Junk Food Blues: How Are Depression and Diet Related?
    Community//

    Junk Food Blues: How Are Depression and Diet Related?

    by Diana Smith

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.