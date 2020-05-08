Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Fear has its Good Sides if You Know Where to Look

Fear can be productive if harnessed with just the right amount of self-awareness and an ambitious eye toward the future.

By

Fear in an organization is seldom a good thing. Those who inspire it are often last to grasp that they’re catalysts behind rampant employee disengagement and sagging morale, to say nothing of declining productivity and business unit performance. 

And yet, fear—though not the kind stoked by a toxic boss—can be productive if harnessed with just the right amount of self-awareness and an ambitious eye toward the future. 

A dear friend of mine whose role at work has expanded exponentially due to her drive, work ethic, and ability to move the business forward, just shared with me how she’s “scared at times” and concluded: “so I need to keep up studying”. 

That kind of productive fear, if kept in the proper perspective, with emotions in check and stress levels at optimal levels, where adrenaline and dopamine heighten the senses and boost energy supplies, can motivate us to overcome challenges and achieve our most aspirational goals. 

By developing our internal self-awareness we’ll be able to guard against the moment when a positive challenge turns negative and morphs into a threat response that overwhelms our sympathetic nervous system and leads to what Daniel Goleman calls an “Amygdala Hijack”. 

The key is to practice cognitive reappraisal: the reframing of emotionally challenging issues, by switching one’s focus from perceiving threat—which, helpfully, instantly mobilizes our brain into hyper-awareness—to seeing opportunity, which enables our brain to more easily generate creative insights and solutions to problems. 

That’s the secret weapon that helps enterprising professionals stay on the productive side of fear and keep their standards high, and, as in my friend’s case, “to keep up studying”.

    Harrison Monarth, CEO of Gurumaker and Author of Executive Presence: The Art of Commanding Respect Like a CEO, 2nd Edition

    HARRISON MONARTH is the CEO and Founder of Gurumaker and author of Executive Presence: The Art of Commanding Respect Like a CEO, 2nd Edition. An Executive Coach and New York Times bestselling author, he coaches C-suite leaders, senior executives, high potential managers and other top professionals on effective leadership and positive behavior change for professional and organizational success. He helps leaders at all levels develop a powerful personal brand and authentic executive presence. With Harrison’s coaching, leaders from various sectors develop increased self-awareness, overcome “derailer” behaviors, enhance personal effectiveness, develop new leadership skills and competencies, and communicate with confidence and competence. His approach incorporates the latest research in effective leadership, interpersonal communication, and behavioral sciences. Harrison’s client list covers organizations such as General Motors, Hewlett-Packard, MetLife, AT&T, Northrop Grumman, Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, Deloitte Consulting, Cisco Systems, GE and Standard & Poor’s among others, as well as start-up entrepreneurs, political candidates and Members of Congress. He has contributed to Harvard Business Review, Fortune and is a regular columnist for Entrepreneur.com.

    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    //

    First Responders First

    by Carlos Perez
    //

    Thriving in the New Normal

    by Rebecca Muller
    Mid adult woman on phone with laptop at dining table, son using digital tablet, role model, working mother, efficiency
    //

    Working From Home in the New Normal

    by John McAlester

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.