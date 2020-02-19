Fall back in love with your business this February!

February is a month filled with love. Whether you like it or not, we had Valentine’s Day on the 14th and we’ve just celebrated Random Act of Kindness Day on the 17th! So with all this love in the air I’ve decided to focus on how YOU can fall back in love with YOUR business.

All relationships take work and running your own business is one of the hardest relationships you’ll ever be in. Before you started, you probably dreamed of the freedom of being your own boss. Escaping the 9 to 5 and being in control of your own destiny might sound like a dream come true, but in reality you probably find yourself working more hours than ever before and feeling the stress of having to make all the decisions. This can kill your motivation, which could have a negative impact on the quality of your work and even your income. So, what do you do if you are feeling a little burnt out by your business? How do you fall back in love?

Outsource tasks that you find boring

This is probably one of the easiest and most obvious ways to fall back in love with your business! Everyone is unique, so there isn’t a “one size fits all” plan for knowing what jobs you should outsource. Use this as a rule of thumb; if it doesn’t really need your personal attention or expertise, hand it over to someone who is perfectly capable of tending to them. Do what you do best and outsource the rest; no one will look at you differently for delegating jobs and your business will still be yours. Sometimes we need help and that’s fine, we’re busy women, we’ve got shit to get done!

Join a networking group with high-energy, enthusiastic members

If you love to socialise and get to know new like minded people, then this is definitely one for you! Socialising face to face with amazing inspiring entrepreneurs and professionals always motivates me. Attitude, energy and enthusiasm are truly contagious. Get yourself out there, don’t be afraid to let your hair down and mix, mingle and rekindle your relationship with your business. Remember people want to know, like and trust you! I know it’s more convenient to connect with online groups – but you do real real connection, real friends, real conversations, real connections.

Remember why you did this in the first place

Take some time to reflect on the “bigger picture”. Ask yourself “why did I start my business?” What did you set out to achieve? Reflect on everything you’ve achieved so far and revisit your goals. You’ll see how far you’ve come instead of feeling weighed down by how far you’ve still got to go. When you’re working for yourself you’ve got to remember to give yourself a pat on the back and celebrate even the small victories – otherwise who else is going to do it?

Find new opportunities

Look for new ways to expand upon your business, starting something new is always invigorating. Are you looking to enter a new market? Design a new service or product? Or maybe add new team members to your business? New opportunities, whether you’re on the receiving or giving end, can recharge your batteries like nothing else.

Streamline processes to make things run more smoothly

I don’t know about you but I always feel energised when I find new ways to “reinvent the wheel” and make my business more efficient. Try and take an unbiased look at how you’re managing your employees, producing your products and services, and running your business overall to identify where your productivity hits roadblocks. Then, take some time to brainstorm and discover tactics and tools that can improve workflow and yield considerably better results.

Remind yourself of the good stuff

When you’ve fallen out of love with your business it can be hard to remember why you started it in the first place. Push through this feeling and try and remember the positive aspects of entrepreneurship. Reconnect with your WHY! Why did you start your business? Make a list of what you’re grateful for; maybe it’s being able to set your own hours, having more time to spend with family and friends? Doing something for yourself not a big corporation, making your own money, being able to provide for your loved ones? Whatever it is, write it down! As you remind yourself of the perks the pitfalls will always seem less significant.

Don’t lose hope if you’re not currently feeling a fondness for your business like you used to. Although the spark of adoration may have dimmed as you face the day-in-day-out realities and challenges of entrepreneurship, all is not lost. With a little time, effort, adjustments, and patience, you can revive your relationship and keep your love alive.

If you need some help getting back on track, book your Free Strategy Session with me now. Alternatively, head over to my Facebook Group where I share my free, expert advice with a bunch of like-minded business women!

Hugs,

LDC x