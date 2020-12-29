Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Facing 2021 with Optimism

One of the many things that the year 2020 taught us is that a virus can be devastating, and it can spread like wildfire across an entire planet. From that virus can come the destruction of life, economic ruin, social upheaval, and utter human despair. By most accounts, the year 2020 took us entirely by […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

One of the many things that the year 2020 taught us is that a virus can be devastating, and it can spread like wildfire across an entire planet. From that virus can come the destruction of life, economic ruin, social upheaval, and utter human despair. By most accounts, the year 2020 took us entirely by surprise and knocked us on our collective butts. If that sounds true enough to you, has it caused you to look ahead to the new year with trepidation? I would understand if you answered yes to that question. But what if we could leave the rubble of 2020 in the rearview mirror? Could we make something else spread like wildfire in 2021? Perhaps optimism could be our roadmap to the future.

The truth is, when we have optimism and hope, we possess the two strong ramparts of what I refer to as the victorious spirit. It is this spirit that can usher us through the inevitable highs and lows of life. Optimism is critical to successful survival precisely because, throughout life, so many things will go wrong. Whether the things that go wrong in life are frivolous or disastrous, setbacks and upsets are part and parcel of our human existence. The good news is, we wouldn’t develop into better people without the experience of struggle. Every event in our lives, good or bad, presents an opportunity for knowledge, perseverance, and growth. A negative experience doesn’t mandate an adverse reaction. As a society, we must overcome the temptation to resent or withdraw from unfavorable circumstances to learn from them.

Hope is a close relative of optimism, a force of inspiration that – if we let it – can course through every vein of our lives. Hope is a vaccination against the all-consuming virus that is pessimism. It provides mental as well as physical strength at times, builds purpose, and motivates spirits. Hope is born from passion, desire, and longing. It comes to life when someone wants something so much that they can do no more and hoping for it is the final and ultimate option.

Though hope may seem like a silly pastime or a passive force, we all know that it can defy all reason and foresight by beating even the most insurmountable odds. You’ve likely read or heard about at least a few stories throughout your life that credited hope with overcoming even the most terrible of likelihoods. The experience of hope is an intensely human emotion and one that is a great equalizer. It transcends gender, age, race, socioeconomic status, and anything else that would try to put us in a “you can’t do that because…” box. There is no miraculous outcome that has come to manifest without the spark of hope to light the flame.

So, after so much was lost in the last year, let us not allow despair and hopelessness to win in the year to come. While the adversity we face in life can and will take on different shapes and forms over the years, it is ALWAYS possible to face it, overcome it, and soldier on with optimism.

I’ve lived a long enough life now to recall and recount so many examples of situations where people faced their deepest fears to emerge victoriously. In some of these situations, anger and disgust had to be waded through to usher in a significant change in the course of history or, more singularly, someone’s life direction. Even sadness has its seat at the table with optimism. Grief can help people connect and rally to triumph in unexpected ways collectively. What’s at the finish line of a life that is lived with optimism and hope? Some might call it happiness. I’d name it joy. It comes with the wisdom of knowing that the fight wasn’t often easy, but it was worth it. And no matter what the new year brings, we’re all in it together.

    Bert Mandelbaum, M.D., DHL (hon), orthopedic surgeon, co-chair of medical affairs and author of “The Win Within: Capturing Your Victorious Spirit” at Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Institute

    Dr. Bert Mandelbaum is an orthopedic surgeon, sports medicine specialist, a member of the Board of Directors and co-chair of medical affairs at the renowned Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Institute in Los Angeles, as well as the published author of The Win Within: Capturing Your Victorious Spirit and motivational speaker.

    Dr. Mandelbaum is a medical graduate of Washington University Medical School in St. Louis in 1980, and completed his residency in Orthopaedic Surgery at The Johns Hopkins Hospital and fellowship in Sports Medicine from UCLA. He served on the faculty at UCLA from 1986-89 and subsequently joined the Santa Monica Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine Group where he currently serves as the Director of the Sports Medicine Fellowship Program and the Research and Education Foundation and Medical Director for the FIFA Medical Center of Excellence in Santa Monica.

    Academically, he is a prolific researcher having published over 100 journal articles and five books. He has received five national awards for Excellence in Research in the Field of Sports Medicine. Since 1995, he has been on the editorial board of the American Journal of Sports Medicine and associate editor for Current Concept Reviews. He also served as executive board member for the American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine and is the former President of the International Cartilage Repair Society. Dr. Mandelbaum is an active member of multiple professional medical societies including the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgery, the American College of Sports Medicine and the American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine. He was honored in a distinguished fashion in 2009 with an Honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters (DHL) from the State University of New York.

    As a team physician, Dr. Mandelbaum has worked with UCLA Athletics, Pepperdine University, and the LA Galaxy and Chivas USA MLS teams. He was the Chief Medical Officer for Women’s World Cup Soccer 1999 and 2003, US Soccer Men’s National Teams Physician since 1991, and the assistant Medical Director for Major League Soccer since 1996. Dr. Mandelbaum served as USA Team Physician for Soccer World Cups in 1994, 1998, 2002, 2006 and 2010. He served as FIFA medical officer for the 2014 World Cup. In 2002, Dr. Mandelbaum was appointed to FIFA Medical Assessment and Research Committee (F-MARC). In 2007, he was appointed to FIFA’s Sports Medicine Committee where he served until 2017. Dr. Mandelbaum also served as Olympic Medical Officer for the Sydney 2000, Athens 2004, Beijing 2008, London 2012, and RIO 2016 games. Dr. Mandelbaum was named Chief Medical Officer for the 2015 World Special Olympic Games, the 2015 and 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup, and served as Chief Medical Director of the 2016 Copa América Centenario. He has also served as director of research for Major League Baseball.

    In addition to authoring and co-authoring a bevy of clinical research on a variety of orthopaedic topics and having a significant presence on the sidelines of the world’s largest sporting event, Dr. Mandelbaum has received numerous public accolades including designation as a Super Doctor in Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Surgery for a consecutive 12-year period since 2007. Dr. Mandelbaum is a frequent medical expert contributor to mainstream media publications and websites including Medscape, Sports Illustrated, NBC Sports, MSN and Men’s Health, as well as local and television news outlets, including NBC, ABC and Fox television affiliates.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Paula Allen in Conversation on Optimism, Wellbeing and Innovation.

    by Victor Perton
    Community//

    How we can be a little more awesome; and why it’s so good for us

    by Jen Gwynn-Jones
    Zigres / Shutterstock
    Wisdom//

    Do Optimists or Pessimists Fare Better During a Pandemic?

    by Nadav Druker

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.