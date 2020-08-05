Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Face Forward: The Best Face Protection for Heading Back to School

Check out all the face mask options and add them to your back-to-school shopping list!

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

Back to school? Back to camp? What is the best option to protect your child, while still allowing them to have the best experience when engaging with other children during the pandemic? There are many options being touted – N95 masks, face mask, shields and beyond.

There are many mask options Source: Dr. Lea Lis

Let’s take a look at all of the options. 

Face masks provide some protection against catching the virus, but certainly not a lot unless they are N95. They do provide significant protection against spreading the virus, hence why it is recommended. If you put a piece of nylon (stockings) over the mask, then it offers some real protection. You can take any surgical or cotton mask and cut a 10 inch-piece of pantyhose (nude color is the best for looks) from the thigh (queen size is better for more comfort and magic). 

Testing showed that a common mask went from blocking out 75% of small particles to 90% with the addition of a pantyhose overlay. By comparison, a N95 respirator—which is designed to create a tight seal around the face—blocks out at least 95% of small particles when worn properly. Then you can offer your child real protection, but at a cost. This looks very strange and may not be all that comfortable, as nylon stockings are not very breathable. This might be a great option for very high-risk environments, like plane travel.  

Face masks with carbon filters are way more comfortable and offer an added layer of protection compared to regular cloth masks. These are way more breathable and offer protection against infection. The issue with these masks is they offer protection when breathing air in, but not as much for air going out. This may place others at risk if you are sick. Also, you can not wash the carbon filters and they must be periodically replaced.  

Another great option? A face shield for school or camp is very appealing for many reasons. First of all, you can see the child’s whole face. Non-verbal communication is very important in children as they are developing their social skills for all children, especially for autistic children. They are also way less stuffy to wear especially in warmer or humid climates.  

According to an article in JAMA, face shields are easily cleaned and offer eye protection (COVID can go into the eyes as well as the mouth). In a simulation study, face shields were shown to reduce immediate viral exposure by 96% when worn by a simulated healthcare worker within 18 inches of a cough. There have not been head-to-head trials for face masks (non-medical grade) versus face shields, but we can assume similar protection. This is less than a N-95, but offers a modest amount of protection which is brought up substantially by staying six feet away. 

So what’s my advice? The best solution depends on the situation! 

At school, where non-verbal communication is very important, where children may be eating in the classrooms, and for the comfort factor: a face shield may be preferable. However for higher-risk environments when you cannot stay six feet away, masks and face shields can be worn.   Putting a nylon stocking over the mask gives it that extra layer of protection, which is my recommendation for high risk environments like planes where you are indoors with many people and recycled air (winter is coming).  article continues after advertisement

So, you have a new item for that back to school list this year. I recommend you order early to prevent the back to school rush.  

===

Dr. Lis is the author of No Shame: Real Talk With Your Kids About Sex, Self-Confidence, and Healthy Relationships. As a New York City Psychiatrist, Dr. Lea Lis offers a guide to parents as they seek to help their children through the maze of sexuality and intimate relationships in the 21st century. In clear, straightforward terms, she lays out the groundwork on which parents can help their kids grow up to enjoy positive sexual experiences, and backs up her arguments with data from the most recent surveys and studies of teen sexual behavior.

Follow Dr. Lis on Instagram @shamelesspsychiatrist

Sign up for her newsletter.

Dr. Lea Lis, Psychiatrist

Lea Lis, MD, is “The Shameless Psychiatrist." She is a double board certified Adult and Child psychiatrist, a clinical professor at NYU. She has a bustling practice in the Hamptons where she sees patients from all family arrangements. Her book “No Shame: Real Talk With Your Kids About Sex, Self-confidence, and Healthy Relationships" helps people pass down intergenerational wisdom, instead of trauma, by using modern psychotherapy techniques which she perfected throughout her many years of experience. She is an expert in the field of psychology, and hopes to change the way we speak about sex.

Widespread social changes, along with a sex-saturated media and ongoing debates about the meaning of gender and sexuality,  generate new challenges for parents of all kinds. Lis helps parents, children, and adolescents face these challenges and develop healthy, sex-positive attitudes and practices. During her training and residency at St. Vincent’s Hospital in New York and New York University, as well as in her private psychiatric practice, she has developed expertise in working with modern families of all types.

In No Shame, Dr. Lis covers the many issues that may arise as children grow: how to help young children understand personal physical boundaries; the importance of opposite-sex role models in children’s lives, what to tell―and not tell―your kids about your own sexual history; and the role of rituals to mark a girl’s first period or a boy’s passage into manhood. Dr. Lis gives practical pointers on how to help your kids when their relationships run into trouble, how to encourage them to have good relationships with themselves, and how to teach them to flirt and to deal with rejection.

No Shame shows how talking to your kids about sex and encouraging them to keep a dialogue open with you will help them to have positive, joy-filled emotional and sexual relationships as they grow up. This may not always be comfortable, but as Dr. Lis shows throughout this book, talking about sex, love and relationships in a knowledgeable way is essential.

Find out more about Dr. Lea Lis and sign up for her newsletter at www.shamelesspsychiatrist.com.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

The protective measures in the new normal work

by Andres Digenio
Community//

What “Wearing a Mask” Means to White People and People of Color: COVID-19 Pandemic and Beyond

by Aki Murata
Community//

The Do’s and Dont’s of Creating Your Own Face Mask for COVID-19

by Brad Wayland

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.