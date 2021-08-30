Exploring the Wonders of Loving Kindness Meditation

With the current happenings our world is facing, it is undeniable that most of us have to deal with very many things all at once. Moreover, this pandemic crisis has also affected us in many ways. Our mental and emotional health are stirred by conflicting events that are just too much to handle. On top of that is the financial stress that we also have to address since the said crisis did not only impact the health sector but also the economic sectors of the society. It is only appropriate to state that indeed, the world needs to cultivate the power of loving-kindness. Since we are too caught up with the events that are directly affecting us, it could be difficult to allow some time to take care of ourselves both physically and emotionally. But, if we just allow ourselves to give some time to clear our minds and meditate, it can help us solve dilemmas and think of many ways to confront whatever challenges we encounter.

Defining loving-kindness meditation

Regarding the part where you repeat the loving-kindness phrases addressing the person you’re currently having trouble with, it is advisable, to begin with, persons whose difficulties you are having with them are considered minor. These people could also be someone you genuinely care about but for some reason, you felt frustrated, hurt, or disappointed. With this meditation, it is suggested that you don’t immediately proceLoving-kindness meditation is originally known as ‘Metta Bhavana. ‘Metta Bhavana’ are words in the Pali language and when dissected individually, the words ‘metta’ mean love and ‘Bhavana’ for progress or development. Love in the context of loving-kindness meditation is defined as unconditional, open to all, and compassionate.

What happens during this type of meditation is that we let a certain number of people enter our minds, including ourselves too. Then, we focus on each person individually while saying repeated phrases or mantras to express our sincerest loving kindness. As soon as we’ve finished, the same phrases are repeated but addressed to everyone as a declaration that we also put in mind everyone that works hard to keep the world a loving and accepting place.

The sequencing of the people that you intend to focus on could be all up to you, but here’s a sample pattern that could also be first mentioning yourself. Then, a person you love the most or you’re sharing intimacy with. Next, a person that you feel. After, the person you have difficulty facing or experiencing a misunderstanding. Lastly, everyone in the world.

ed to include everyone that’s on your list because you might get overwhelmed with all the thoughts that should be processed during the practice. It’s totally fine to start with a few people in mind until you improve and process appropriate thoughts.

Sample Loving Kindness Phrases that You Can Try

The usual number of phrases to say is four and these are also personally curated by most professionals that practice the said meditation. Phrases vary over time but it is best to craft a phrase that would best reflect with you and the relationships you have with the people you want to direct the phrases at.

I wish for my/your/everyone’s safety and protection.

I wish for my/your/everyone’s good health.

I wish for myself/yourself/everyone to be loved.

I wish for myself/yourself/everyone to be cared for.

I wish for my/your/everyone’s happiness.

I wish for my/your/everyone’s peace.

I wish for myself/you/everyone to be free of suffering

As you begin practicing for yourself, you can select three to five sentences. Once you let each person or everyone enter your mind, have these sentences repeated according to the arrangement once.

Advantages of Practicing Love Kindness Meditation

You might be doubting what capabilities do such simple but pleasant sentences bring. Researches have shown that the power of words has that unimaginable influence to transform what we feel which would also affect our response to situations and our judgments.

Similarly, the said meditation was also observed to provide a better glimpse of its effect on the persons and groups of people practicing it. It was discovered that the meditation resulted in the following effects:

Improved social and environmental awareness

Decreased levels of depression, stress, and anxiety for a longer period

More empathetic towards others

Positive emotions are released and cultivated

Prevented prejudice towards others

Improved self-esteem and value for oneself

PTSD symptoms were not manifesting anymore

As presented, loving-kindness meditation is a gift that allows us to replace feelings of insecurity, frustration, guilt, distrust, and many more by wishing the best things for others. Furthermore, it also assists us with our social relationships with people who we once thought we could never face in reality. We begin to accept people for who they truly are and reduce our tendency to judge others.

When we teach ourselves to love and care for others even by just stating phrases to them in our mind, it can truly manifest and urge others to do the same. It’s like our subconscious telling us to hope for the best things in life to happen to everyone. With shared feelings of empathy, we can shape this world to become more compassionate and understanding. Imagine living in a world where discrimination does not exist and people are welcoming each other with open arms, regardless of who they are.

What to say when practicing loving-kindness meditation

The loving-kindness guide below is provided to help you pursue a mind that is understanding and empathetic towards others. We recommend that you read the script before you begin with the practice and share it with others for them to try as well.

Look for a place that allows you to sit in peace for at least straight ten minutes and close your eyes as soon as you’re finished going through the instructions.

Practice simple breathing exercises to condition your mind and body.

Once your mind has settled comfortably, let the image of yourself enter your mind or just remain connected with your senses. Begin mentioning the phrases below as soon as you’re ready:

I hope for me to be loved.

I hope for my safety.

I hope for my happiness.

I hope for my peace.

Take the time to let the image of yourself in your head slowly fade. Breathe slowly and let the image of the person you love enter your mind. Repeat the phrases below:

I hope for you to be loved

I hope for your safety.

I hope for your happiness

I hope for your peace.

Repeat the following phrases above when you concentrate on the person you’re currently having conflicts or arguments with, regardless of whether these arguments are small or big. Proceed to do the same with a group that you have in mind. You do not have to be quick doing this part.

When you’re done, allow the visual images on your mind to disappear while you slowly come back to being conscious of your current environment. It doesn’t have to be instant and you can open your eyes once you’re ready.

Conclusion

If you want to begin with loving-kindness meditation, Maryland Mindfulness has just got all the necessary information that you need. Just have a go on their website and it’s all completely available for everyone.