Experts Take on How to Succeed and Thrive as an Online Entrepreneur

Online branding or, at least, having an online presence is the new norm. Whether you are a world famous celebrity like Paris Hilton or a global entrepreneur like Richard Branson, or just someone looking for your next job, personal online branding is more important than ever.

Be Committed

Branding demands commitment; commitment to continual re-invention; striking chords with people to stir their emotions; and commitment to imagination. It is easy to be cynical about such things, much harder to be successful.

~ Richard Branson

Protect Your Online Reputation

It’s important to build a personal brand because it’s the only thing you’re going to have. Your reputation online, and in the new business world is pretty much the game, so you’ve got to be a good person. You can’t hide anything, and more importantly, you’ve got to be out there at some level.

~ Gary Vaynerchuk

Know What You’re Talking About

The ingredients are: 1) Be knowledgeable about something. 2) Have an opinion. 3) Deliver it with personality. There are a lot of professionals who have #1: the know-how. There are fewer who have #2: the willingness to articulate their opinions. Sometimes it’s a lack of opportunity. Sometimes it’s because they’re afraid of ruffling feathers within their organization. By the time you get to #3 — personality — the funnel is much narrower. There are plenty of capable people with well-considered viewpoints, but you’ll never hear about them. You can be an individual and still be a team player as long as you prioritize shared objectives. You’re allowed to have style, humor and life in your work and in your delivery. That’s what makes you memorable. That’s what makes you desirable to bring onto the team. Very few people have all three.

~ Adam Ritchie

Be Passionate and Be Yourself

“You have to be yourself. Online, in front of the camera, or in private, practice authenticity.”

~ Paris Hilton

The original queen of reality TV has transformed herself into a business superstar by doing just this: Being herself. There are plenty of fakers and imitators out there, the best way to stand out online is simply by being yourself.

Realize the Value of Your Name

Personal branding is about managing your name—even if you don’t own a business—in a world of misinformation, disinformation, and semi-permanent Google records. Going on a date? Chances are that your ‘blind’ date has Googled your name. Going to a job interview? Ditto.

~ Tim Ferriss

Build Rapport

Personal branding is all about building rapport at scale and rapport is one of the most fundamental sales techniques. Whether you call it personal branding or charisma, It’s a very powerful tool that veteran salespeople naturally employ to close more deals with less effort.

~ Mark Roberge

Remember Social Media Is a Big Part Of Your Online Image

Think about what people are doing on Facebook today. They’re keeping up with their friends and family, but they’re also building an image and identity for themselves, which in a sense is their brand.

~ Mark Zuckerberg

Earn People’s Trust

If people like you they will listen to you, but if they trust you, they’ll do business with you.

~ Zig Ziglar

Build a Target Audience

Focus on identifying your target audience, communicating an authentic message that they want and need and project yourself as an “expert” within your niche.

~ Kim Garst

Know Yourself

Start by knowing what you want and who you are, build credibility around it and deliver it online in a compelling way.

~ Krista Neher

Conclusion

Branding yourself online is about proper representation. Social media and the internet at large offers people the ability to present themselves in strategic and intelligent ways. Follow the advice in this article to make the most out of life in the modern world.