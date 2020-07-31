Expert Tips to Add More Vegetables to Your Diet and Improve Your Health and Wellness

Five Amazing Ways to Dramatically Improve Your Health and Wellness!

Learn how to add vegetables to maintain health and wellness with Turkington Medical

Health and wellness is a vital component of success in life, love, and work. Quarantine is a challenging time to maintain your health. So I created several ways to keep patients and the general public updated.

My blog reviews health tips to help you succeed in overall health. Last week I discussed the importance of changing your toothbrush and not using the same container of toothpaste as others (to prevent cross contamination). This week, we focus on how you can use vegetables to your benefit.

This week, I am really stepping out! I posted a video to my YouTube channel on how you can improve your health by simply adding vegetables. It’s been a great experience because I am learning how to use new technology, enhancing my professional practice and keeping current with evidence-based health care practice. That is a win-win.

Let’s get started…..

Truth is, vegetables are essential to your health. Let’s break down some of the best ways to motivate yourself to eat more veggies. Start with juicing.

Get a juicer to combine health and wellness in a drink

Juicing

Juicing is an easy way to enjoy vegetables. The right juicer (there are many) helps to extract the key nutrients in what you eat. By selecting the right vegetables, you can increase health benefits and even be creative in your recipes. I like to add Spinach, Romaine, Carrots, and Apples for a varied, yet balanced and tasty treat.

Essential Dietary Components to Maximize Health

Vegetables provide essential dietary support. They provide necessary vitamins and minerals that your body cannot make or store on their own. I use many wonderful websites to provide appropriate and scientifically sound nutritional information to my patients and clients. Do your research and try to learn something new about your health needs at least once a week.

Eating more vegetables can actually help prevent some medical conditions.

Learn more with Turkington Medical.

They Reduce the Onset of Disease

Many diseases such as cancer, heart disease, and diabetes have a treatment option of increasing your intake of fruit and vegetables. They’re no substitute for medical advice but eating your veggies could be one of the best preventable measures you can take to ensure you are always getting the best spectrum of nutrients for optimal health.

Endless Variety Promotes Maximal Success

There’s no shortage of options for you in the store. If you don’t like broccoli, cauliflower, asparagus, or brussels sprouts like I do you can always look at other options. A good rule of thumb is to take vegetables from different color palettes. The more colors the better.

Vegetable opportunities are endless.

Vegetables are Easy

Vegetables are also very easy to cook. I get my vegetables and bring them home. I wash them in water dry them off and then turn my oven on to 400°. I toss the vegetables in a light coating of olive oil or avocado oil. Then, I put them on a roasting pan put them in the oven for about 20 minutes or until they are crispy. When done, I take them out and toss them with fresh ground pepper and garlic powder and it taste delicious.

Vegetables are Also Inexpensive

Vegetables are just about the cheapest addition to your grocery list. It’s no wonder many people go vegetarian for this reason. Research shows that you can save around $1000 a year on groceries by swapping meat products for more veggies. I’m not recommending that you give up on meats and other protein products just consider whether or not increasing more vegetables would help you.

In summary, there are many easy ways to increase the number of vegetables you have in your diet. Take a look at this list and if you could think of other suggestions let me know. My priority right now is increasing awareness about health and wellness needs by providing easy access to education. Thanks for reading! For more info, watch my video presentation.

Kirsten Turkington, DNP is a Family Nurse Practitioner and clinical expert. She is a Coach, Educator and Advocate maximizing client success in life, health, career and relationships. Sign up for her newsletter here.