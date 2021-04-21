Expert Has Finally Revealed 22 Easy-to-Do Tricks for an Instantly Happier Morning

Have you ever wondered, perhaps accompanied by jealousy, why do some of your friends or acquaintances always seem positive and uplifting every morning? Are there certain rituals that can ignite his motivation?

If you want to turn laziness into a positive attitude in the morning, there are a few simple ways to make it happen.

Start with preparations the night before. Make sure your bedroom is neat, there are no hooks of dirty clothes, scattered papers, and so on. This way, you can go to sleep right after you shower. Even though it seems trivial, a clean and comfortable room can make us feel calm so that we sleep better.

If you have plans for tomorrow that require tidier clothes, prepare everything for the evening. Not just clothes, but bags, cell phone batteries, and all the “war” gear ready to take.

Haste is the main reason why mornings are messy moments. If all is prepared the night before, you will leave the house feeling at ease. These feelings can affect our mood throughout the day.

There’s nothing wrong with setting an alarm with your favorite sound that makes you more enthusiastic. There are people who like to wake up in the morning with an alarm sounding the roar of a big motorbike, there are those who like the sound of birds, or maybe a good morning greeting from an idol artist. Whatever it is, choose what you think can be uplifting.

Before going to bed, while waiting for sleepiness, you can do these simple tricks for an instantly happier morning. These tricks are approved by science.

Set the alarm on your coffee maker

The smell of coffee can lure you out of bed, so buy some high-quality coffee and use twice as many scoops as you typically would to make the scent as strong as possible. Studies have shown that coffee can boost alertness, protect against Parkinson’s disease, and ward off memory loss.

Keep baskets by the door

To prevent a last-minute search while you’re trying to run out the door, keep baskets for each family member by the exit. Fill the containers with everything you’ll need for the day—your purse, wallet and keys, and your kids’ backpacks, homework and hats.

