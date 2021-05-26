Expert explains how to SLEEP your way to better skin.

Research shows that around three quarters of adults are getting less than 7 hours of sleep per night. With an 850% increase in interest for ‘vitamin E sleep mask’ it’s clear that Brits are seeing the impact not enough sleep is having on their skin.

Experts at SleepSeeker have put together their top tips on getting some great beauty sleep.

“Sleep has a direct impact on your skin. You can almost instantly tell the influence a bad night sleep has on your physical and mental wellbeing. This is because when you miss out on sleep, your cortisol levels increase, which in turn triggers inflammation and prevents your skin from repairing and regenerating properly. Not only this, but when we’re tired, the blood in our bodies do not flow as efficiently, leading to a slight lack of oxygen in the blood – this can manifest itself on our skin as looking pigmented or blotchy.

“However, there are some things we can do to help prevent tossing and turning all night, save our skin and get the beauty sleep we all need.