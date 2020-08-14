Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Expanding His Horizons: How Entrepreneur Scottie Rapp Took His Downfalls to Make an Impact on His Community

When it comes to entrepreneurship, Scottie Rapp has multiple tricks up his sleeve. Four years prior to launching his company Reigning Legacy with his best friend, Rapp had a vision to use his hardships as something to uplift the community. Before setting out to change the world around him, Rapp was just your average day-to-day […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

When it comes to entrepreneurship, Scottie Rapp has multiple tricks up his sleeve. Four years prior to launching his company Reigning Legacy with his best friend, Rapp had a vision to use his hardships as something to uplift the community. Before setting out to change the world around him, Rapp was just your average day-to-day employee working in government.

After working in politics for the state for 2 years, Rapp met his best friend, CEO of Reigning Legacy, Daniel Davon Wilkins in a Bible program. Both of them entered each others lives with the same lows and defeats. Rapp linked up with Wilkins and their friendship began to grow, building a company from the ground up.

Reigning Legacy is an emerging underground movement set out on community outreach. Reigning Legacy is a brand with two divided branches, mainly a local community outreach established in upstate New York working in the inner cities and the surrounded impoverished communities. Reigning Legacy’s sole mission is to provide solutions and advocacy to those in poverty. From providing assistance to individuals suffering from traumas or misfortunes to creating advocacy to the troubled youth, homeless, substance abusers or the mentally ill, Reigning Legacy brings forward the answers to the unfortunate circumstances of the less fortunate.

Reigning Legacy does not stop there, the company also aims to provide education in financial literacy in the field of marketing and investments. Through this, everyday people are given the opportunity to achieve their goals and enhance their lifestyles through top of the line products, services, savings, and rewards.

Rapp’s secret to success it to stay hungry and never get complacent. He learned that with every small victory comes with improvement. Rapp doesn’t let outside opinions flood his subconscious if it doesn’t align with his vision—and that mindset is what keeps Reigning Legacy moving forward. Despite the downfalls in his life, Scottie Rapp was able to take that and make it into something worthwhile–inspiring others that after falling down the only thing left to do is get up

Iman A., Senior Editor at DARK Magazine

Iman Alamri is a Senior Editor at Los Angeles based feature platform DARK Magazine. DARK Magazine has interviewed high-profile verified celebrities including artists Joey Djia, Morgan "Juice" Ellison, Nevrmind, B Karma, Jordan Royale, & The Fault in Our Stars actress Emily Peachey.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Female Disruptors: Alyssa Rapp is making the surgical process more efficient

by Erika Couto
Community//

5 Things You Need to Know to Successfully Manage a Team, With Marco Scognamiglio, Global CEO, RAPP Worldwide

by Yitzi Weiner
//

“A shared vision or an inspiring goal to which everyone is always working, is paramount to success.” with Alyssa Rapp and Akemi Sue Fisher

by Akemi Sue Fisher

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.