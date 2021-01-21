Contributor Log In/Sign Up
EX-PAND-EMIC

Two little letters Words have power and I love to play with them to shift my mindset…Let's take the word, "pandemic." Thoughts could be shifted by adding two letters, just two, E and X to make, "Expandemic." Negativity Bias says… I know, your first thoughts might be of expanding waistlines or debt or anxiety.

Two little letters

Words have power and I love to play with them to shift my mindset…Let’s take the word, “pandemic.” Thoughts could be shifted by adding two letters, just two, E and X to make, “Expandemic.”

Negativity Bias says…

I know, your first thoughts might be of expanding waistlines or debt or anxiety. This is understandable, first due to our ingrained negativity bias and second because one easy answer to boredom is overeating, then there is the inability to work which leads to growing debt, not to mention having no clue what is going to happen next: bring on the anxiety. 

Expand-emic
These automatic thoughts shrink our power in the moment to bypass our negativity bias, and rethink, “Expandemic” from the positive side. Make it Expand—emic as it relates to what want to expand.

Shrink or EXPAND

How has this unique time in history expanded your life instead of shrinking it? Maybe your relationships with family have improved, maybe you’ve re-connected with friends from far away, maybe you’ve become an adept gardener, budding musician, avid reader, expert napper… 

Focus

What we focus on expands, so why not chose to increase the good stuff? At least until this Expand—emic is an EX-pandemic. 

Focus on more ZZZZZZ’s

Let me help you Expand your capacity for deep rest by downloading my FREE Yoga Nidra for Deep Sleep meditation here!

    Lori Bisser, Life Coach, Yoga and Mindfulness teacher, ERYT 300 at loribisser.com

    With a lifelong love of experiential learning, Lori has reinvented herself several times, while moving through life studying psychology, and fashion design, to working in cosmetology & real estate, moving beneath the surface was a natural desire to help people transform their lives. When she found yoga, it launched her into an independent study of contemplation, meditation and mindfulness in order to help others discover waking up to their own unique experience. Yoga is a discipline that goes far beyond what you see, asana or “poses” are just the surface of the practice. She has earned the designation of YACEP, as a yoga alliance continuing education provider. Yoga Alliance designations of 200 ERYT and 500 ERYT were achieved through a course of study with the New Day Yoga school in Georgia because of their emphasis on contemplation as a tool to be in relationship with God. Prenatal yoga training in Asheville NC, continuing ed with Baptiste, Childlight yoga, and numerous silent meditation retreats drew her to undertake a program in Mindfulness Based Stress Reduction. Martha Beck Life Coach Training and the pursuit of Master Life Coach certification have broadened her scope to round out her offerings, from private coaching, group coaching, and public speaking, to retreats, workshops, seminars and weekly yoga classes. Understanding better each day, how to guide people toward whole and happy lives is her heart’s desire.

