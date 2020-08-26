it is true,that everything we need is inside of us, and what i have found in the work that i do with people is they cannot access themselves. we carry so many walls to protect us from getting hurt that we ourselves have lost access to our own inner being.

in the work i do with people, i do not try to help them or fix or change them; i simply hold a safe space for them to let go of who they are not and become who they are.

there is a moment when it happens. it is magical. you can watch it happen over and over and over again at www.TheMosaicOnline.com/Conversations

if you have never experienced that moment, where you feel safe enough to let down who you are not or want more moments, wanting to live this way in all moments, reach out to me. i want you to know and experience this space and live in it always.