Everything I Need to Know About Staying Present … I Learned from Spaceballs

Better Brands are Built in the Present

By

The American satirical comic science fiction film Spaceballs (co-written, produced and directed by Mel Brooks) came out in 1987.   The plot is that of your standard intergalactic “save the princess” movie.  Expect some slapstick humor, expect some well timed irony … and enjoy the unexpected wisdom.

Lord Dark Helmet: What the hell am I looking at? When does THIS happen in the move?

Col. Sandurz: NOW. You’re looking at now, sir. Everything that happens now is happening now.

Lord Dark Helmet: Go back to then!

Col. Sandurz: What?

Lord Dark Helmet: THEN!

Col. Sandurz: I can’t!

Lord Dark Helmet: Why not?

Col. Sandurz: We passed it!

Lord Dark Helmet: When?

Col. Sandurz: Just now!

Lord Dark Helmet: When will then be now?

Col. Sandurz: SOON!

Spaceballs

The ability to be present means having your focus, your attention, your thoughts and feelings all fixed on the current moment and the task at hand.  There are numerous benefits included the ability to fully enjoy the moment the you are in when you are calm and you know exactly what you want.  This is when life is the most authentic and real — and when you are able to harness your power.

We create in the present.

Some of the main outputs of staying present include improved social skills, improved creativity, stress relief, less overthinking and more openness.  

Our cravings become more obvious, food tastes better and surprisingly we appreciate it more and eat it less.  Physical pain is diminished, working out is no longer a Herculean task and large deadline driven projects are no longer overwhelming.  

We naturally become more playful and enjoy our world more.

How does this relate to business?

Marketing is much more powerful when it’s anchored in the present moment.  Brands are building relationships with their consumers with every outreach and the impact of these messages is far more powerful when founded in the here and now.  That inner focus adds depth and allows us to make vital connections.

Staying present also ensures relevancy and mindful marketing allows you to stay present with your audience.

If you understand your audience and their desires and frustrations, then you’ll be more attuned to speak to their current needs and capture their interest in the moment — which it also bears mentioning is the point of purchase.  It also has the added benefit of naturally aligning your interests and offerings to provide value.

Why will it benefit your business to live in the now?

Because your authenticity will allow you to effortlessly create an inspirational connection between your brand and your audience.  It also has the added benefit of being less stressful and more fulfilling.  

Here’s to unlocking a more passionate and purposeful way of working through mindfulness.  

Lindsey Myers, Founder, Concrete Blonde Consulting

Lindsey Myers founded Concrete Blonde Consulting in November 2016 to pursue her passion for building reputations and revenues through business development marketing strategies.  The company has since been named one of the “Top 15 PR Agencies in New York” by The Manifest and one of the “Top 10 Best PR Agencies” by Web Surf Media.  

 

Myers provides profit and growth solutions and thrives as a consultant. A communications expert and entrepreneur,  she has over twelve-years of experience serving various industries including consumer products and services, tech, lifestyle, hospitality and nonprofit companies in NYC and the Hamptons luxury market. And in 2018, Insights Success magazine named her one of the “30 Most Innovative CEOs” of the year.

 

She graduated from Boston University with a BS in Communications and concentration in PR.   She began her career at WordHampton Public Relations , a firm headquartered in East Hampton, NY and ranked by Jack O'Dwyer's as one of the country's "Top 100 Independent PR firms".  In 2013, she made partner and was chosen to launch the company's NYC division. 

 

Recognized as a strategic leader, she has earned a track record for counseling clients, including Fortune 500 companies such as NAPCO Security, Inc., to increase profits, manage brand reputations and gain market share. She's continually driven by her enterprising spirit and innate understanding of consumer influence.  She takes ownership of the business she supports and partners with clients.

 

Professional, confident and well-respected by her peers, she has also been a guest lecturer at several universities including Hofstra University and Saint Joseph's University, possessing a presence people often find unforgettable.

Her leadership and expertise have earned her numerous accolades throughout her career including; PRSA Big Apple award, PRSA Bronze Anvil award, eight MarCom awards, nine Fair Media Council Folio awards, Communicator award, SABRE award and an Excellence in Communications award.

