Is this statement something that you can relate to, or do you take each day for granted like most people?

When you start your day, are you planning on having a great day, or are you settling for whatever that day may turn out to be?

Are you aware that you actually have a choice? Yes, that’s right; you have a choice whether you are going to have a good day or a bad day.

You may not be able to control the events that occur during the day, especially those events that are unexpected and challenging.

However, you definitely have a choice whether you are going to allow these events to ruin your day… and how you are going face these challenges.

Most people will dwell on the challenges and allow them to get to them. They will wallow in their misfortune.

Winners on the other hand, will look for and focus on solutions; and take positive action.

We all face challenges every day. Winners deal with challenges in a positive way. Losers only see them as problems.

ACTION STEPS

Create the winning habit of choosing to have a great day, every day!

When you first get up each morning, “TGIT”.

Pretend you are handed a menu. On one side of the menu is a happy face and it reads, “Great Day”. On the other side of the menu it reads, “Bad Day”.

Choose GREAT DAY!

Resolve that when you are faced with unexpected challenges, you are going to acknowledge them; and immediately find solutions.

Take immediate action!

Avoid replaying the challenge of bad news. Pre-Play what you want to happen.

Move forward. Focus on the good that is all around you… GRATITUDE.

Remember… Every day is a gift, and the quality of your life is your gift to yourself.