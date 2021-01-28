Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

EVERY DAY IS A GIFT!

The Quality of Your Life Is Your Gift To Yourself.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Is this statement something that you can relate to, or do you take each day for granted like most people?

When you start your day, are you planning on having a great day, or are you settling for whatever that day may turn out to be?

Are you aware that you actually have a choice? Yes, that’s right; you have a choice whether you are going to have a good day or a bad day.

You may not be able to control the events that occur during the day, especially those events that are unexpected and challenging.

However, you definitely have a choice whether you are going to allow these events to ruin your day… and how you are going face these challenges.

Most people will dwell on the challenges and allow them to get to them. They will wallow in their misfortune.

Winners on the other hand, will look for and focus on solutions; and take positive action.

We all face challenges every day. Winners deal with challenges in a positive way. Losers only see them as problems.

ACTION STEPS

  • Create the winning habit of choosing to have a great day, every day!
  • When you first get up each morning, “TGIT”.
  • Pretend you are handed a menu. On one side of the menu is a happy face and it reads, “Great Day”. On the other side of the menu it reads, “Bad Day”.
  • Choose GREAT DAY!
  • Resolve that when you are faced with unexpected challenges, you are going to acknowledge them; and immediately find solutions.
  • Take immediate action!
  • Avoid replaying the challenge of bad news. Pre-Play what you want to happen.
  • Move forward. Focus on the good that is all around you… GRATITUDE.

 Remember… Every day is a gift, and the quality of your life is your gift to yourself.

    Barry Gottlieb, Trusted Advisor-Author-Speaker-Success Mentor

    Barry is sought after by organizations of all sizes to assist them in the following areas: *Leadership - *Strategy - *Execution - *Company Culture - *Time Management - *Emotional Intelligence.
    As the Founder and President of Coaching the Winner's Edge, Barry has built a successful practice offering counsel and guidance to both private individuals and corporations.
    In addition, Barry is a successful author and speaker. His books are:
    "TGIT-Thank God It’s Today". - "Every Day Is A Gift". - "Brilliant on the Basics...a Playbook for Business Leaders".
    Barry started out his career as an educator... First a school teacher and  Principal; and then as an instructor at Santa Fe Community College, and the University of Florida.
    During his time at the university, Barry experienced a life altering challenge. He was diagnosed with terminal cancer and was given just 3 to 6 months to live. His story of recovery and the paradigm shift that it created in his life was the inspiration for his first book, "TGIT - Thank God It’s Today".

    Shortly thereafter, Barry decided to make a career and life style change and left teaching to enter the world of business. This he says, “Is where my real education began.” He and his partners built a very successful $75 million international company from the ground up, that they later sold for $55M.
    Barry shares the the wisdom and insights of building a very successful company... and culture, in his latest book: "Brilliant On the Basics... A Playbook for Business Leaders".

    Barry's Mission: To inspire and empower others to reach their full potential.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Victim… or … Victor?

    by Barry Gottlieb
    Community//

    Positivity and It’s Importance

    by Libby Wilson
    Community//

    Are You A “Positron”?

    by Barry Gottlieb

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.