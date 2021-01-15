Essential wellbeing guidelines by Sarahbeth Hartlage to resolve the pandemic stress

Are you still counting the days and months that you have stayed in your house? Are you afraid of making plans to meet your friends socially? If yes, then you aren’t the only one. There are many like you who are still feeling the pandemic stress. It’s been close to a year now that the pandemic has been impacting our lives. Over one year, there have been many changes. For instance, the nations have practiced lockdowns as and when they found it feasible. That is not all! Today, most people are attending offices and are venturing out. However, amidst everything, it is necessary to address this pandemic stress with wellness guidelines.

If your mind is in a state of prolonged stress, the body starts to get affected by it! Most people are still in acute fear and anxiety, and it is necessary to move out of that phase. It is essential to live life in a balanced way. One of the best ways to do this is by practicing wellness guidelines. For this, Sarahbeth Hartlage has come up with some of the easy and straightforward wellness guidelines.

Choose a hobby

Are you spending more time indoors? If yes, then life can get dull and boring at times. You might be missing out on your social gatherings. Hence, you must cultivate a hobby that you can practice at home. For instance, you might want to cook or decorate your rooms in a new way with the existing ingredients at home. You can also resort to art, crafts, and painting. Keep some spare time for your hobby daily or on most days so that you feel engaged and happy. If you stay busy during the week, you can reserve the weekend for your hobby.

Write a journal

No day is the same! You might feel relaxed and calm one day, and the other day you might get affected by a tensed news update about the pandemic. We live in a society where you can’t turn a blind eye to what’s happening around the globe. Hence, it would help if you manage your feelings in a balanced way. For this, you might want to get into the practice of writing a journal. It will help you share your feelings and get a sense that someone is listening to them without judging you. The practice will bring you peace, and it’s therapeutic.

Engage with your friends

You must count on your friends even when you are staying at home. The pandemic situation has improved slightly, even though people are waiting for things to get better. Hence, if you want, you can meet your friends virtually or in real-time at your home, maintaining safety protocols. It will help you to share a hearty conversation and will enable you to release tension and anxiety. It will also bring a sense of relief and enjoyment that is necessary in the current times.

The pandemic phase has posed significant mental challenges for everyone. Hence, it is necessary to stay well by practicing easy wellness guidelines.