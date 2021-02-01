Essential Items You Need for Off-Grid Living

Saying goodbye to society and going off the grid calls for the right preparation and planning. There are so many reasons why you want to disconnect from people, but you still need essentials to help you get by. Here is a list of items that will help you live a safe and sustainable life off the grid.

Water Filter

Living without water is nearly impossible. You may start your journey with a few gallons packed, but you’ll notice you need more than you ever expected after a while. From showering, cooking, cleaning, and most importantly, drinking, you use water every day. The best way to make your freshwater is by using a water filtration system. If you’re on your own, you could pull off using a personal-sized filter, but two or more people should highly consider getting a more extensive system. Some filtration systems can make close to 200 gallons of water a day if appropriately filled.

Solar Generator

Although you will be using less technology, you’re still going to need electricity for everyday living devices. Rechargeable batteries are going to be your best bet when it comes to money and convenience. The EcoFlow River Portable Power Station is an electric generator that can run 120 volt AC devices for just about a year. Considering it will be very dark, be sure to pack a flashlight and headlamp. As weird as it may sound, you should also bring along some candles in case your solar generator isn’t working correctly.

Extensive First Aid Kit

Before you go off the grid, you should consider visiting your doctor and dentist to ensure that your health is up to par. Soon you’ll be your doctor, so you need to have all of the medical supplies you can get. Stock up on enough supplies to last you a few months, and be sure it’s all new and sealed.

Reliable Shelter

Until you’ve settled into your dream cabin, you might need to work some on the go travel shelter. A tent is your best bet to provide comfort during the day and nighttime. There are plenty of large tents that are separated into rooms for more space. Depending on where you are, you also want to put the weather into consideration when picking out shelter that can hold up with the wind and cold weather.