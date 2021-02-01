Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Essential Items You Need for Off-Grid Living

Saying goodbye to society and going off the grid calls for the right preparation and planning. There are so many reasons why you want to disconnect from people, but you still need essentials to help you get by. Here is a list of items that will help you live a safe and sustainable life off […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Saying goodbye to society and going off the grid calls for the right preparation and planning. There are so many reasons why you want to disconnect from people, but you still need essentials to help you get by. Here is a list of items that will help you live a safe and sustainable life off the grid.

Water Filter

Living without water is nearly impossible. You may start your journey with a few gallons packed, but you’ll notice you need more than you ever expected after a while. From showering, cooking, cleaning, and most importantly, drinking, you use water every day. The best way to make your freshwater is by using a water filtration system. If you’re on your own, you could pull off using a personal-sized filter, but two or more people should highly consider getting a more extensive system. Some filtration systems can make close to 200 gallons of water a day if appropriately filled.

Solar Generator

Although you will be using less technology, you’re still going to need electricity for everyday living devices. Rechargeable batteries are going to be your best bet when it comes to money and convenience. The EcoFlow River Portable Power Station is an electric generator that can run 120 volt AC devices for just about a year. Considering it will be very dark, be sure to pack a flashlight and headlamp. As weird as it may sound, you should also bring along some candles in case your solar generator isn’t working correctly.

Extensive First Aid Kit 

Before you go off the grid, you should consider visiting your doctor and dentist to ensure that your health is up to par. Soon you’ll be your doctor, so you need to have all of the medical supplies you can get. Stock up on enough supplies to last you a few months, and be sure it’s all new and sealed. 

Reliable Shelter

Until you’ve settled into your dream cabin, you might need to work some on the go travel shelter. A tent is your best bet to provide comfort during the day and nighttime. There are plenty of large tents that are separated into rooms for more space. Depending on where you are, you also want to put the weather into consideration when picking out shelter that can hold up with the wind and cold weather. 

    John Shramko PFP

    John Shramko, Founder and Owner at RC Investment Group

    John Shramko has been a real estate investment expert since the early 00's. His understand of the investment field has allowed him to develop a robust portfolio for himself, as well as an impressive business in the RC Investment Group, LLC. With this organization he buys, sells, and manages residential and commercial properties, as well as rehabbing and renting. He is always willing to share his knowledge, and has founded Chattanooga Real Estate Academy, LLC. Through this organization, he has found a fulfilling experience educating others in the exciting field of investment real estate. Beyond his work, he is happily married, with 4 children.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    How to Develop a Spring

    by Brian Wallace
    Science//

    Ultimate Guide to Living off the Grid

    by Tammy Sons
    Community//

    Justin Wang of LARQ: “Be a sponge for help, knowledge, experiences”

    by Fotis Georgiadis

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.