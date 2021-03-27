5.0 out of 5 stars Brilliant! Brought tears to my eyes, joy to my heart, and wisdom to my soul. So grateful for this book. – Eyren Powell, Brooklyn, New York

5.0 out of 5 stars Masterful! Reading this masterpiece brought me back into the sacred presence of a majestic universal, loving life-force. Richard Powell imparts this gift through his extensive spiritual & life experiences, written in a way that affords tangible, experiential and sacred realignment to the divine. Truly masterful. – Doug Kierulff, Oregon

5.0 out of 5 stars Practical, magical and powerful!!! Loved it! Richard’s vulnerability in sharing his own personal experience of losing everything, had me tearful but not for long. Richard uses this humbling experience to transform his own life, using the principles he explains in Essence Into Form. Throughout the book, he shares and weaves some of the unbelievable experiences he had with his longtime friend and spiritual teacher. Experiences that demonstrate the incredible magic and power of the seemingly simple and practical tools he offers in this book. – Carol B, Texas

What would it be like to live a life of deep fulfillment?

Who would you be if you were free to manifest from your unlimited potential? To not only know what you truly want and who you are but also how to bring that forward in your life?

“Essence into Form – The Magic and Power of the Triangle of Manifestation,” by Richard L. Powell DSS, offers an answer to these questions, with powerful techniques to assist you in manifesting an experience of abundance, healing, and expansion.

With intimate tales from the author’s own life journey – a life touched by the love of a spiritual teacher – “Essence into Form” provides a heart-opening readiness for the offered gifts of insight to be found in this guide to living your authentic abundance.

Through the clearly laid out principles of the Triangle of Manifestation, you will learn how to release yourself from the walls of your limitations and live from the freedom of your true knowing.

In this book the intangible is transformed into the practical, offering spirituality that is accessible to all in a way that is both functional and magical.

