Eric Dalius and Kim Dalius suggests education system reforms for better student mental health

There can be no doubt that the young students of today are the cornerstone of tomorrow’s society. So, we must do everything we can to protect and nurture these young minds to the best of our abilities. However, according to specialist executive coach and student mental healthcare advocate Kim Dalius, the current education system can only promote competition without taking a more holistic approach to learning while protecting society’s most vital assets.

Kim, together with her husband, entrepreneur Eric Dalius has suggested a few reforms that can make the education system a better one than the current iteration. But, before we begin, let us summarize the issues affecting young minds all around the world.

Exam pressure

The overwhelming pressure of the exam and the competitive nature of the education system are incredibly harmful to mental health. Students get stressed due to the insane amount of information they need to learn, but there is the added pressure to succeed.

Modern technology

Even though modern technology is something that the younger generation best understands, that doesn’t mean there are fewer risks because of that. Young minds now turn away from physical activities more than ever, and the internet has exposed them to upsetting content and cyberbullying. With the increased usage of social media, we are also seeing a limited human interaction with all socialization in the virtual world.

LGBTQ+

Students identifying as LGBTQ+ can find it difficult sharing their lives with friends and family leading to loneliness, isolation, and extreme cases of depression.

COVID-19

Over the past year, the COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc with society, the healthcare systems, the economy, and human interactions. In addition, it has led to an increase in child mental disorders, including agoraphobia and even PTSD.

Promoting mental health in educational institutions – Kim Dalius

Student mental healthcare advocate Kim Dalius believes that teachers and school staff have to promote mental health in the absence of government directives and regulations. Here are some methods that you can consider.

Encourage social time

Educational institutions need to encourage at least 30-minutes of social time every week to focus on social, moral, or skill-building exercises with peers and fellow friends.

Lunchtime clubs

Lunchtime clubs are a great way to allow students to take their mind off academics and associated pressures for a short while. Encourage activities like arts, crafts, baking, book, and film clubs.

Go for an open-door policy

Ensure that the staff and the school authorities are approachable so that any student can come and talk to someone responsible in case of any issue or concern. Keep in mind communication is essential, so, if possible, hire a professional student counselor or mental health care expert to do the job.

Talk about mental health

Mental health is still taboo, and there are many misconceptions regarding the distinction between mental health issues and “insanity.” Make sure that you talk about mental health issues among your students to increase awareness regarding the matter. Organize wellness weeks and celebrate mental health days and other awareness occasions.

Mental health issues can affect anyone at any time. So, we must take care of it, especially in the case of students.