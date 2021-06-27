Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Eric Dalius and Kim Dalius suggests education system reforms for better student mental health

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don't necessarily reflect our own.
Kimberly Dalius
There can be no doubt that the young students of today are the cornerstone of tomorrow’s society. So, we must do everything we can to protect and nurture these young minds to the best of our abilities. However, according to specialist executive coach and student mental healthcare advocate Kim Dalius, the current education system can only promote competition without taking a more holistic approach to learning while protecting society’s most vital assets.

Kim, together with her husband, entrepreneur Eric Dalius has suggested a few reforms that can make the education system a better one than the current iteration. But, before we begin, let us summarize the issues affecting young minds all around the world.

Exam pressure

The overwhelming pressure of the exam and the competitive nature of the education system are incredibly harmful to mental health. Students get stressed due to the insane amount of information they need to learn, but there is the added pressure to succeed.

Modern technology

Even though modern technology is something that the younger generation best understands, that doesn’t mean there are fewer risks because of that. Young minds now turn away from physical activities more than ever, and the internet has exposed them to upsetting content and cyberbullying. With the increased usage of social media, we are also seeing a limited human interaction with all socialization in the virtual world.

LGBTQ+

Students identifying as LGBTQ+ can find it difficult sharing their lives with friends and family leading to loneliness, isolation, and extreme cases of depression.

COVID-19

Over the past year, the COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc with society, the healthcare systems, the economy, and human interactions. In addition, it has led to an increase in child mental disorders, including agoraphobia and even PTSD.

Promoting mental health in educational institutions – Kim Dalius

Student mental healthcare advocate Kim Dalius believes that teachers and school staff have to promote mental health in the absence of government directives and regulations. Here are some methods that you can consider.

Encourage social time

Educational institutions need to encourage at least 30-minutes of social time every week to focus on social, moral, or skill-building exercises with peers and fellow friends.

Lunchtime clubs

Lunchtime clubs are a great way to allow students to take their mind off academics and associated pressures for a short while. Encourage activities like arts, crafts, baking, book, and film clubs.

Go for an open-door policy

Ensure that the staff and the school authorities are approachable so that any student can come and talk to someone responsible in case of any issue or concern. Keep in mind communication is essential, so, if possible, hire a professional student counselor or mental health care expert to do the job.

Talk about mental health

Mental health is still taboo, and there are many misconceptions regarding the distinction between mental health issues and “insanity.” Make sure that you talk about mental health issues among your students to increase awareness regarding the matter. Organize wellness weeks and celebrate mental health days and other awareness occasions.

Mental health issues can affect anyone at any time. So, we must take care of it, especially in the case of students.

    Kimberly Dalius, Kimberly Dalius at Kim Dalius

    Kimberly Dalius is a talented leader and consultant has worked at all levels, and worn many hats.  In addition, Kim is a health care professional, having obtained her Masters of Science in School and Mental Health Counseling from the University of Pennsylvania in 2012.
    Kim joined Albright College as an Academic Advisor just after receipt of her degree  Here, she worked with a diverse group of undergraduate students ranging from first generation university students, to student athletes, to transfer students, and to the general undergraduate population at large.
    In 2012, Kimberly Dalius moved on to Pre Inc, establishing herself as an executive coach.  Here, she was tasked with providing life coaching and counseling instructions to senior staff members.  The goal was to increase their effectiveness, as well as their ability to relate to and retain clientele.
    She furthered her coaching career as an independent consultant beginning in 2015.  Here, Kimberly Dalius built coaching strategies meant to help entrepreneurs increase their motivation and productivity skills.
    2016 to 2021 found Kimberly Dalius as a mindfulness and wellness advisor at Resoltz in the San Francisco Bay Area.  Her task at Resoltz was to provide success coaching in an online format to Students currently studying at Princeton University.  Her course centered around developing mindfulness practices, compassion, strategies to reduce stress and increase happiness.
    In 2018, Kim added to her coaching resume with a stint at KABC 790AM in Los Angeles.  Her activities here centered around working with the host and co-host of a sports talk radio program, helping them gain sponsorships, plan events, and develop innovative ways to market the show.
    Since 2018, Kimberly Dalius has been success coach at the Caruso Catholic Center of the University of Southern California.  At USC, she provides students with one on one coaching and group discussion.  In addition, she developed a first of its kind “Coaches Corner”.  The corner was designed to set up role playing scenarios that reenact college life scenarios that create stress, anxiety and depression in a social media based world.
    Since 2019, Kim has been a remote learning academic advisor for the Hospitality Center/Culinary Institute at Miami Dad College’s.  She is tasked here with initiated virtual enrichment learning for The Hospitality Club.  She works closely in this function with student officials to provide hospitality industry resources to the student body at large.  Key in her teachings is the presentation of guest speakers, designing success formulas for students, and creating methods for faculty to incorporate for enhancing mental health solutions for student success
    In 2015, Kim founded Mental Minutes Success Coaching.  Here, staff Success Coaches help clients manage the pressures and transitions of life that limit their mental abilities to meet and achieve goals.  Beginning in 2020 Mental Minutes initiated development of two soon to be released apps.  The first is designed to enhance Task completion.  The second is a subscription based model designed to connect clients to their success coach.
    Rounding out the busy schedule of Kimberly Dalius is her work with the Miami based startup MusicSwipe.  Here, Kim organizes the weekly Muzic Mindset program for delivery to the Clubhouse audio chatroom platform.  In addition, she collaborates with musical artists, helping them to maintain their focus as well as their accountability.  Read more https://www.crunchbase.com/person/kim-dalius
