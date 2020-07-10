Entrepreneurship Is All About Overcoming Obstacles – Gaurav Gaikwad

Being an entrepreneur has awarded me a number of personal and professional successes. It has been exciting, fulfilling and a lifelong dream worth pursuing. You probably sense a “but” coming, and your instincts are on point. The only way to get through obstacles is to start with acknowledging that they’re there. The gateway to your feelings and emotions is your thoughts. What you think about and focus on is what you’ll attract more of into your life. Entrepreneurship is not a destination; it’s a journey. On this journey, successful entrepreneurs don’t have an expectation of “arriving” to some finish line. If you do have that expectation, you won’t continue to push yourself to step outside of your comfort and grow says Gaurav Gaikwad.

Gaurav says the entrepreneur journey is not a road free of obstacles. In fact, it can be a mountainous back road with obstacles around every turn. Running headfirst into an obstacle is only a matter of time. Being prepared and having the skills to overcome those obstacles faster and more efficiently sets you apart from the pack. On any journey, you have times of joy and more than a few setbacks. During the times of joy, you feel like you can accomplish anything. It gives you the strength and motivation to continue to put in the work that helps your business. Entrepreneurship is not a destination where you have to reach, it’s a journey which is full of different experiences.

In this journey, most successful entrepreneurs don’t have the expectation to come to a finishing line. When you feel your thoughts spiraling, give yourself two minutes to fully feel what is going on in your head. Don’t try to suppress those thoughts — let them out. As an entrepreneur, you like doing everything 24/7. Not only are you doing what you love, you’re also working on projects you’re not good at. If you’re someone like this, my advice to you today is to outsource the areas you’re weak at to save eons of time.

Build your network.

Many entrepreneurs focus on themselves and their own vision, but the biggest job is to inspire others, which won’t happen in isolation. If you want to prosper, you must delight in seeing others prosper.

Move with Positive Thinkers

If you’re surrounded with positive minded people, you’ll focus more on achieving your dreams even when the going seems tough. If you move with negative minded people, your mind would be corrupted, and soon enough you’ll lose zeal and focus.

Buck the trends.

Trendsetting requires unconventional thinking. You need to understand and play to your markets but also exploit the hidden opportunities. “The only way to ever possibly set a trend, is not to follow every trend. Don’t be afraid to wait it out before investing time and capital in new and seemingly popular opportunities,” recommends Gaurav Gaikwad

Don’t Give Up, Keep Trying

Do you think we would have been able to have all the nice and beautiful things we have today if people like Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, and Steve Jobs had given up their businesses?

Mark Zuckerberg and Larry Page started from a University dormitory but today, they control the biggest firms in the world. I know it’s not easy to be an entrepreneur but, you must understand that it is not where you are that matters, but where you’re going.

From cultivating an entrepreneurial mindset that sees obstacles as opportunities to build a network to help you along the way, it’s worth considering the above ways to overcome awaiting obstacles. Are you ready for the road ahead?