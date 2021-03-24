Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Entrepreneurs Are Not Born, They’re Made Ryan Lee

Ryan lee on the Power of Mindfulness in His Career

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Ryan Lee sells and services FilterQueen air filters and surface cleaners. He has three locations in Urbandale IA, Cloquet MN, and Omaha NE. Although he is not an owner, he earns revenue from the location in San Antonio, TX, as well. Ryan knows he offers the best products in his business and is willing to face any challenge that comes his way. He hates the word try and believes that when you use words like “try” or “should” you are planning to fail. Actionable “how” questions always achieve better results.


When Ryan started his business selling FilterQueen, he had a degree in Aeronautics, but the industry, at the time, was in decline. To make ends meet, he responded to a newspaper ad for a customer service representative for FilterQueen. He was attracted to the earning potential, quality products, and advancement opportunities. He spent his days dropping off fliers and setting appointments. A few months later he married his wife, Brooke. Then they realized they needed to make a decision. or try returning to aviation? Becoming a distributor meant a major life change, but that’s what they did. They uprooted and moved to Reno, Nevada to open his first distributorship. There was high risk, but he found high reward. His next focus was on creating a loyal and committed team.


To Ryan, mindset is everything. He would rather take a challenge head on than avoid it. Procrastination is a deadly killer. When faced with the storms of life, Ryan asks: are you a buffalo or cow? As a storm blows in, cows try to run away from it. Being very slow runners, the storm catches up to them and they eventually find themselves caught running with the storm instead. Buffalos, on the other hand, wait for the storm to roll in, then charge right through it, minimizing their pain and frustration. Both animals experience the same storm, but one has a more traumatic overall experience by trying to avoid the inevitable, while the other charges straight through it. Ryan identifies himself as a Buffalo and says other business owners should as well.


For a business owner just starting out, Ryan’s advice is to stop waiting for the perfect time to start. You will never find it. Make decisions, then make them happen. If you fail, fail forward. You need to take uncalculated risks and invest in yourself. Surround yourself with people you can learn from and admire. Remember that building a loyal team takes time, and to be a good leader, you must lead by example. Fear is only false evidence appearing real. You can’t let fear and worry cloud your mind. Financial freedom, to Ryan, is being financially diverse and being able to do what you want, when you want. He views success as a healthy balance between his marriage, family, health, spirituality, finances, business, exercise, diet and happiness. Each is like a spoke on a wagon wheel. If they are the same length, the wheel rolls smoothly.

However, if any spoke is too short or too long, you’re in for a bumpy ride. His biggest obstacle was when he and his wife moved four kids under the age of 9 to Iowa. This meant not only starting their family’s life from scratch, but a physical business as well. They faced the storm head on and found tremendous success, even when faced with a global pandemic.Ryan’s next focus is to build up his online sales presence, open two more locations in 2021, sell in Walmart Stores, and work on day trading. You can follow Ryan on Instagram @ryantlee.2020.

    Inaya Rao, Editor of Thrive Global at Author

    As an organization, we exist to empower the new generation of thought leaders, developers, creators, digital marketers and entrepreneurs, to learn new skills, grow their careers, chase their passions and create financial freedom for themselves, their families, and their lives, all while living out their true purpose. Our global campuses and pop-up workshops will help to eradicate poverty. We are part of a global movement to increase diversity in tech and grow new economies in underserved communities around the world. We enable millennials to become what they want to become in life by learning new skills and leveraging the power of the digital economy

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Well-Being//

    23 Lessons I Learned About Life, Doing Work That Matters, And Writing By Reading Ryan Holiday

    by Michael Thompson
    Community//

    Building and Brokering Your Brand: Ryan Serhant Closes in on Personal Branding

    by Stacey Ross Cohen
    Community//

    Align Your Brand With Others: A Tip for Women Entrepreneurs

    by Chimuka Moore

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.