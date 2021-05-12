Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Entrepreneurs Are Not Born, They’re Made Omar Al Ashi

Omar Al Ashi Decoding His Success in the Digital Technology Market

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
Tough times don’t last, but tough people do. Each and every successful person had faced many difficulties while trying to establish themselves. Omar Al Ashi is an entrepreneur who had his share of struggles while trying to make a name for his startup in UAE. He is a successful entrepreneur with a budding social media presence.

Omar’s journey to success was obviously not an easy one. However, he has a great mind and some brilliant strategies that helped him make almost infallible decisions every time. His strategy was to never depend upon guesswork to make a business decision. 

He believes that well-informed decisions always yield bounteous results. For this, he worked relentlessly for months to conduct in-depth market research and study every business and its competition before coming to a final decision. 

It was his strong groundwork that helped him to overcome all challenges and win despite the uncertainties in the digital technology sector. Initially, Omar did make a few mistakes, but that could not deter him from reaching his target. 

With every challenge, Omar has learned something new. After a period of time in the digital technology sector, he was also able to get rid of the fear of making big decisions. In 2019, he started ‘Urent’, a platform where you can navigate through unlimited options of vehicles and find the car that matches your need and your style! Have it delivered to your doorstep and enjoy the ride!

Omar advises that when time seems to be tough, one should keep their head down and work towards their goal. There is no other alternative to hard work, but at the same time, one has to keep evolving and changing according to the market, Omar on instagram @omar.alashi

    Paul Ade, Editor of Thrive Global at Author

    As an organization, we exist to empower the new generation of thought leaders, developers, creators, digital marketers and entrepreneurs, to learn new skills, grow their careers, chase their passions and create financial freedom for themselves, their families, and their lives, all while living out their true purpose. Our global campuses and pop-up workshops will help to eradicate poverty. We are part of a global movement to increase diversity in tech and grow new economies in underserved communities around the world. We enable millennials to become what they want to become in life by learning new skills and leveraging the power of the digital economy

