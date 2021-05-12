Entrepreneurs Are Not Born, They’re Made Omar Al Ashi

Omar’s journey to success was obviously not an easy one. However, he has a great mind and some brilliant strategies that helped him make almost infallible decisions every time. His strategy was to never depend upon guesswork to make a business decision.

He believes that well-informed decisions always yield bounteous results. For this, he worked relentlessly for months to conduct in-depth market research and study every business and its competition before coming to a final decision.

It was his strong groundwork that helped him to overcome all challenges and win despite the uncertainties in the digital technology sector. Initially, Omar did make a few mistakes, but that could not deter him from reaching his target.

With every challenge, Omar has learned something new. After a period of time in the digital technology sector, he was also able to get rid of the fear of making big decisions. In 2019, he started ‘Urent’, a platform where you can navigate through unlimited options of vehicles and find the car that matches your need and your style! Have it delivered to your doorstep and enjoy the ride!

Omar advises that when time seems to be tough, one should keep their head down and work towards their goal. There is no other alternative to hard work, but at the same time, one has to keep evolving and changing according to the market, Omar on instagram @omar.alashi