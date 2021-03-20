Entrepreneurs Are Not Born, They’re Made Amin Bijoy

The world is changing fast, and so are the financial markets and money movements. People no longer invest money based on mere trust. If someone is looking for funds for a new venture or business then one ought to have a rock-solid groundwork laid out before you go to investors seeking funds. Investors have become smart and highly competitive with the advent of various tools and algorithm-based software.

Nurul Amin Bijoy Born Sylhet Bangladesh .He is a 25 year old digital marketing entrepreneur And Artist. He is the founder of NURUL MEDIA and other successful companies.he is promoting brand,celebrities and companies since past 5 years.

From the beginning Nurul Amin was full of crazy ideas and strategies.He thought he can collaborate his ideas with digital world and became one of the youngest and most successful Entreprenuers across the globe.By his childhood Nurul was a blessed and talented child.He always keep thinking about buisness while his friends and classmates where busy hanging out.The hunger for succes inside him was the key which made him the shining gem.

In the days back Nurul was having great knowledge of content making and promotion tactics which made him the ‘king of digital world’

Nowadays he is also the member of XDA designing applications and softwares for reputed brands. He was having a great interest into cyber world 5 years back he decides to turn his interest into buisness and start making money which was a great step