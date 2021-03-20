Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Entrepreneurs Are Not Born, They’re Made Amin Bijoy

All our dreams can come true, if we have the courage to pursue them

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

The world is changing fast, and so are the financial markets and money movements. People no longer invest money based on mere trust. If someone is looking for funds for a new venture or business then one ought to have a rock-solid groundwork laid out before you go to investors seeking funds. Investors have become smart and highly competitive with the advent of various tools and algorithm-based software. 

Nurul Amin Bijoy Born Sylhet Bangladesh .He is a 25 year old digital marketing entrepreneur And Artist. He is the founder of NURUL MEDIA and other successful companies.he is promoting brand,celebrities and companies since past 5 years.

From the beginning Nurul Amin was full of crazy ideas and strategies.He thought he can collaborate his ideas with digital world and became one of the youngest and most successful Entreprenuers across the globe.By his childhood Nurul was a blessed and talented child.He always keep thinking about buisness while his friends and classmates where busy hanging out.The hunger for succes inside him was the key which made him the shining gem.
In the days back Nurul was having great knowledge of content making and promotion tactics which made him the ‘king of digital world’

Nowadays he is also the member of XDA designing applications and softwares for reputed brands. He was having a great interest into cyber world 5 years back he decides to turn his interest into buisness and start making money which was a great step

    Usman Rao Author

    Usman Rao, CEO of Jelly143 at Jelly143

    Usman Rao is the founder of Jelly143, a Marketing agency that specializes in media placements, personal branding, and marketing strategy. Apart from that, Usman Rao is the founder of Jelly143, a full-service digital media agency that partners with clients to drive their growth and achieve all their business goals. At Vertabyte, his special focus is on leveraging the power of social media to boost businesses exponentially. A marketing expert, Usman has a deep understanding of what it takes for a business to completely crush it on the social media landscape. His expertise in marketing has allowed him to help a number of businesses increase their revenue by tremendous amounts.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    How A Promising Serial Entrepreneur Zidane Awad Started His Career

    by John Ontario
    Community//

    Jake Geruson is Transforming The Prized Digital World

    by Sunny Jones
    Community//

    Teppei Tsutsui of GFR Fund: “Strong focus on execution”

    by Orlando Zayas

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.