Entrepreneurial Leadership Trends - Scott Cathcart

One way that entrepreneurs try to stand out is how they manage and lead their teams. This involves developing new qualities that can inspire their employers rather than just telling them what is expected of them. Some traits are especially useful in pursuing this endeavor, including those listed here.

Be Consistently Supportive

It’s easy to support an employee when they try something new, and the risk pays off. However, many leaders tend to discipline or lecture an employee who takes a chance and fails. They tend to focus on what was lost instead of concentrating the employee’s attention on what lesson might be learned. By helping your employees analyze their mistakes, your workplace’s efficiency and culture will continue to improve.

Be Willing to Evolve

Most businesses that fail do so because they were unwilling to change or adapt to new circumstances. As a leader, you’ll be far more successful if you remain open to the possibility of change. Instead of dismissing a team member’s suggestion out of hand, consider giving it a try. Even if it doesn’t work, look for ways to alter the idea to work better. A successful leader won’t stick to something just because that’s the way it has always been done.

Be Concerned With Self-Care

Whether you realize it or not, your habits significantly impact how you lead your team in the workplace—staying up late to party does more than leaving you feeling tired and foggy in the morning. It can affect your decision-making skills and your overall demeanor. Alternatively, taking better care of your physical and emotional health will strengthen your positive traits. Eating healthier meals, getting more exercise, and meditating before getting a good night’s sleep will result in a more energetic and upbeat mindset each morning. Try making subtle changes to your lifestyle to see how healthier choices affect your leadership style.

To be a good leader, entrepreneurs must be willing to evolve and change their leadership styles. In addition to the characteristics listed here, you should keep your attention focused on producing a positive culture in your organization. As long as you maintain that mindset, you’ll find that you’ll develop better leadership qualities naturally.

    Scott Cathcart, CEO / Co-Founder at Cathcart Strategic Advisers

    Living in San Francisco, California, Scott Cathcart is a skilled and driven entrepreneur, investor, startup cofounder, and C-suite executive whose career specializes in the intersection of consumer products, technology, cannabis, entertainment, and lifestyle industries. In his career spanning more than a quarter century, Scott Cathcart has distinguished himself as a multi-national business leader with experience in global business development, finance, corporate development, technology, marketing, licensing, and new product launch.

    Alongside Scott Cathcart's entrepreneurial endeavors, he hones his competitive spirit and fuels his drive through athletics, particularly triathlons. For more than twenty years, Scott has been training for and participating in triathlons. He appreciates the competition and physical fitness components to triathlons as well as the overlaps they share with entrepreneurship in terms of fortitude, drive, and ambition. As of 2019, for 23 years in a row, Scott Cathcart has participated in the Escape from Alcatraz Triathlon, held in his home city of San Francisco.

    Learn more about Scott Cathcart, his professional career, and his athletic accomplishments by visiting his website and checking him out on social media!

    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

