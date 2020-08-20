Entrepreneur Joa Enkin Gives Insight on How To Avoid Burnout and Distress

Joa Enkin is a young entrepreneur who’s achieve overall success. Recently, I had the chance to interview Joa and we discussed how to avoid burnout and distress as a young entrepreneur. Let’s have a look at what he had to say:

Tip #1: Have Fun

The number one tip for avoiding burnout and distress is to prevent it altogether. This approach requires a bit of self-awareness and discipline. Burnout is not like the flu in the way that it’s not something you wake up to. Instead, it creeps up on you. Joa’s number one tip is to have fun in order to avoid burnout and stress. Also, going jet skiing is a good way for him to let off steam. What outdoor activity do you like to do? Do something fun and incorporate it into your schedule. This approach will help you avoid burnout and distress.

Tip #2: Take things as they come with no pressure.

The reality is that entrepreneurship is challenging. Most of us set such high expectations for ourselves and end up distressed when things don’t go as expected. But we need to learn to take things as they come with no pressure. If you are having a stressful day or feel overwhelmed, you should take a break and enjoy some time off.

Tip #3: Be Social

Joa avoids distress and burnout by keeping an active social life. When he is stressed, he likes to shoot hoops, play video games, and hang with friends. When you overwhelm yourself with work, you begin to lose motivation. However, finding something to do outside the business helps keep the spark alive.

The secret to avoiding burnout and distress also lies within our daily habits. It would help if you built a successful habit in which you incorporate elements such as eating right, exercising, and managing your time effectively. Come up with a schedule in which you have ways to fuel your brain, e.g., take time off to walk and stretch, listen to music, and eat some brain-boosting foods.

The last piece of advice that Joa shared with us is that you can avoid burnout and distress by building a network. Connecting with like-minded people can make the journey to entrepreneurship easier. Such people can offer you emotional support when you feel exhausted. Their business insights can also help you take a step back and handle things in a more straightforward way.