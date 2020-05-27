Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Enjoy Memorial Day Weekend: Re-Connect with Nature

With the long holiday weekend yawning before us and some states in America beginning to slowly return to phasing back to a “new normal,” you might be feeling excited to think about some needed time off. Since many of us have been “sheltering in place,” or still are, we’re all in a variety of places, […]

By

With the long holiday weekend yawning before us and some states in America beginning to slowly return to phasing back to a “new normal,” you might be feeling excited to think about some needed time off.

Since many of us have been “sheltering in place,” or still are, we’re all in a variety of places, physically, emotionally, financially, and spiritually, so one size won’t fit all for how to acknowledge Memorial Day Weekend.  For some, it is a time for re-connecting while social distancing as you enjoy the outdoors, sit 6’ apart during a family BBQ, or visiting a loved one who died serving our country.

No matter what you choose to do, you can have a calm, healthy weekend, full of opportunities to relax, explore, and truly unwind.

Here are 5 tips to make sure your weekend is a delightful one.

  1. Eat and drink in moderation. Refrain from going overboard on the BBQ treats but don’t deprive yourself. Rather, consider enjoying one special treat while making healthy swaps on others. If you drink alcohol and have been overindulging as many of us have during COVID-19, consider having an alcohol-free weekend, making spritzers with fresh fruit and sparkling water.
  2. Prepare meals ahead of time. This way you can eat clean, with delicious whole foods that keep you full and less likely to snack on foods that have way less nutritional value. Also, bringing along your own meals on trips, saves you time, money, and calories.
  3. Get outdoors. Make sure you bring your mask or other face covering with you and wear it when you can’t maintain 6’ apart. However, you can also choose places that have low foot traffic. Whether biking, running, walking, or strolling to inhale deeply, being in nature is scientifically proven to boost your immune system. With many of us working remotely and sitting way more than we normally do, don’t be shy about exercising outside if you can. Also, remember to set a schedule for some daily exercise. This isn’t a “one-and-done.”
  4. Catch Some Rays. If being in nature for a prolonged period is not your jam, no problem. Just make sure you get a little sun while sitting and breathing in all that is still great about the natural world. Whether a stoop, porch, backyard, or lakeview vista, enjoy a few moments of sun and all its no. Vitamin D is a unique vitamin that many of us lack. According to healthline, “this vitamin is made from cholesterol in your skin when it’s exposed to sun.” So, balance getting enough sun (and when you cannot, take a practitioner recommended D vitamin supplement) with also making sure you’re not overindulging in sunlight. Too much sun can lead to skin disorders and cancer.
  5. Meditate on Gratitude. It’s hard to feel grateful in times of unease, but there’s a proven science to behind why expressing gratitude even with the simplest of gifts, increases our health, broadens our perspectives, benefits our business enterprises, and unlocks possibility. My friends at Gratefulness.org have a great COVID-19 toolkit that I’d love to share with you:  https://gratefulness.org/featured_resources/grateful-living-resources-a-pandemic-care-package/

I’ve also authored a poem for them called “An Ode to Lemons.” I hope it brings a smile to your face.

    Michelle Courtney Berry, MPS, CISD, RMT

    Michelle Courtney Berry, Executive Wellness Coach, 2x TEDx and SXSW Speaker at Courtney Consulting Enterprises, LLC

    Michelle Courtney Berry is certified and trained NLP Master Coach and Practitioner for Health and Wellness as well as self-help author, speaker, trainer, actor, performing artist, playwright, poet, humorist, and nature lover who helps improve the quality of people’s lives by helping them manage stress, time, conflict, and competing priorities. The Founder and CEO of Courtney Consulting Enterprises, LLC and the Founding Director of America Rises, Inc. Michelle is an intrepid orator, a two-time TEDx speaker, a two-time SXSW speaker, an internationally-recognized meditation teacher, an internationally-certified stress reduction expert, health and wellness coach, and both a Usui and Karuna Reiki Master Teacher. She has also opened for His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama, Howard Zinn, Mos Def, Nikki Giovanni, and Dr. Maya Angelou.

    To date, Michelle has delivered more than 3,500 keynotes, addresses, and inspirational speeches around the world and she is a frequently sought-after speaker, podcast guest, and host.

    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    work life balance
    Community//

    Work-Life Balance

    by Lisa Clark
    Community//

    How to Get the Good-For-You Benefits of a Vacation Without Leaving Your Home

    by Cindy Batchelor
    Courtesy of K2 PhotoStudio / Shutterstock
    Wisdom//

    5 Weekend Habits Of Highly Successful People

    by Elle Kaplan

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.