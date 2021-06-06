Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Empowering Words

Books I'll be reaching for this Summer

Photo by Dan Dumitriu on Unsplash

It’s been a hot minute since I’ve actually sat down and spent time with a book in my hand, usually, I’m on the other end, I’m the one that writes them. I used to love getting lost in poetry, fantasy, mystery, and some light fiction, but I haven’t had much time to do so as of late.

One of my favorite thing to do when I am needing a bit of encouragement with life is to read a little of Hannah Brencher. I first heard of Hannah through a women’s group that I belonged to on social media. I signed up for her email newsletters and was instantly drawn in by her comforting words and easy style.

This was someone that I could truly relate to, she was human and honest and it felt like I was sitting with an old friend, having coffee in her kitchen and discussing our frustrations and daily life. Oh, the points she would raise. These were the very same things I related to and the same questions that I would ask. She often helped to fill in the blanks, and it made sense for me to have a virtual friend who had also fought her own battles in life with depression, questioned what it meant to truly matter, and lived to tell. I also appreciate that Hannah brings a Christian view to the table. Now, I’m not talking about anything radical, that’s not my style, but her words are peppered with spirituality in the sense of a “What would Jesus do?” kind of question.

While I do read a dash of romance and science fiction, I also enjoy thinking of the way God would handle being weary, feeling like you’re not good enough, feeling like you’ve made a mistake with your life, that you missed your calling and how to deal with loneliness and heartbreak. I’ve found a lot of inspiration and answers in her books.

From “If You Find This Letter” to “Come Matter Here” and “Fighting Forward” I’ve found inner growth and a feeling that I really do matter over here. This summer I’ll be reading through Fighting Forward, because I’m ready to step into something different, and I’m embracing movement, not the past.

Forward, march!

    Elaine Hamilton, Contributing Writer, Photographer, Author

    Elaine is a Blogger, Freelance Fashion Photographer, and a Contributing Lifestyle Writer.

