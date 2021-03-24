Empower Yourself at work, now!

When I start my workshops, I ask people, “Who wants job security? Raise your hand if you want job security.” It should come as no surprise that everyone raises their hand.

“Who wants to work less and achieve more?” I ask. And I hear, “Oh, me,” as they raise their hand again.

“Who wants to get out of the rat race, and control their destiny?” I say, at which point I’m greeted with broad smiles and everyone shouts, “ME!”

If you would answer these three questions in the same way, you are exactly where you need to be — right here, reading this.



To start, one very important question I want to ask you, the same that I ask of all of my students, my participants, my executives, is:

What level of play do you want?

By that, I mean: Do you want to play in league three? Or do you want to play in league one? Are you content to play in the minor leagues? Or do you see yourself playing in the major leagues?

First off, if you are reading this you are likely quite assertive and ambitious. So I’m guessing you’re like most people who would say league one, right? Because nobody’s goal is ever to settle for mediocrity.



Now, if you don’t want to settle for mediocrity, you have to be willing to learn. You have to want and learn to develop the best version of yourself. How do you do that?



Most companies, unfortunately, don’t approach this the right way, because they approach it one dimensionally, one way, in one direction, something that, regrettably, produces little change or result. They do pieces of training. A lot of people might read a book or watch a YouTube video and feel themselves getting really motivated. But it doesn’t last. It’s not enough sustenance. It doesn’t create lasting results. You need to continue to feed the hunger in yourself a steady diet of what motivates you. So, the question is:

How do you transform yourself?

I am going to share with you the three dimensions of how to succeed at work.

DEVELOP YOURSELF IN 3 INTERDEPENDENT WAYS CHANGE HOW YOU SEE YOURSELF: YOU ARE NOT AN EMPLOYEE — YOU ARE THE SOLUTION MAKE 1 + 1 EQUAL MORE THAN JUST 2

Let’s look at each of these.



1. DEVELOP YOURSELF IN 3 INTERDEPENDENT WAYS

I want you to see yourself as investing in developing yourself in 3 complementary aspects. The first aspect of success at work is to develop yourself consistently, all the time. It means focusing on your mindset, your motivation, your engagement, staying positive, being proactive, and being self-aware. You want to solicit feedback, know where you are, and really be aware of your mindset. The mindset dimension is fundamental[SG1] .



The second aspect is your discipline and consistency. Most CEOs I work with, most senior managers, most mid-level managers, most contributors — all over the planet — come with the same problem. “I’m not being consistent,” “I’m not disciplined,” and “How do I stay disciplined, daily?”



It’s hard. I’m not saying it isn’t. Yes, it’s hard, but there are simple high-performance habits that you can learn, that I can teach you. And I provide lots of complementary videos and short courses on the right simple yet foundational habits and methods designed to develop your discipline. This is fundamental.



Finally, the third aspect is to remove toxicity, from both outside and inside yourself. Outside is generally the programming you get from the society around you. From the people around you. From preconceived opinions. From the imprint we all have — which is toxic. You may have people around you who are relentlessly negative. Well, we need to get rid of them. [SG2] We need to get rid of the toxicity. Become aware of the toxicity outside of you, and the people who may be dragging you down.



Okay, now it’s time to work on the toxicity inside of you: the voices that whisper: You’re not good enough. You’re not the right person. Success is not going to happen to you. You don’t deserve this. All of this internal toxicity is about self-awareness. Maybe calming your mind and we will work on that.



2 . CHANGE HOW YOU SEE YOURSELF: YOU ARE NOT AN EMPLOYEE — YOU ARE THE SOLUTION

The second dimension is to reframe how you think about your job, your function, your role. You may be pretty high up there, or somewhat below that, but, regardless, you have a job to achieve. And the first way to view this is to stop defining what you do as that you “have a job.”



Instead of approaching it from your skills set, what you can do, ask what are the problems that you can solve. See yourself always as the solution, and your goal as being better and better at becoming the person who delivers a solution at work. That’s really important. In order to deliver the solution, you must know how to manage meetings, manage people, work better with your managers and your boss (i.e., manage your boss) — you must learn how to do that and practice it continually.



You need to cut down on wasting time. You need to orient people.

And here is the hardest thing that most people don’t do: They don’t think enough. They don’t take the time to ask the right questions. People love doing. That’s why, in most projects where people start too early, most projects fail. In contrast, if you are the person who can come in and say, “Wait a minute, let’s think this through. Let’s analyze more deeply, identify the real problem, ask the ‘Why?’ question.” When you do that, you become priceless. And that’s the opportunity available to you at work.



3 . MAKE 1 + 1 EQUAL MORE THAN JUST 2

The third dimension is the collective. It comprises how you work with other people, and how you get a team or group to collaborate well. See that as your being the super app. That’s where there’s basically no competition. When you become really good at doing this, you erase any of your competitors at work, or outside your company, outside your business.



So, how do you get people to collaborate? To speak to each other? To listen to each other? To work together? To align? To think together? Your goal here is to make one plus one equal more than just two. If you can do that, you’re home. The challenge? Rarely does anyone do that.



That’s why I am sharing with you how to create consistently high-performing teams and groups. You will be the facilitator, the one who coaches the manager, the project manager, or the influencer in there. Believe me: That’s the whole piñata.

Are you ready? Because, now, you can see my system is not about doing a one-shot thing, making a one-off effort. You don’t just read a bucket of books or attend a whole bunch of workshops and find yourself magically transformed. It’s about developing your success system and getting really good within this framework, and making it work for you, day in and day out, both professionally and personally. Because once you make these changes professionally, you’re going to use them in your personal life too, to improve the communication and collaboration you experience with everyone. It’s exhilarating!



Think of it as moving your life, your own self, from 2D to 3D. Every small step makes a positive difference, so even when you’re only starting, when you make just a little progress on these 3 dimensions, you will feel and act differently. You differentiate yourself, and make yourself unique, immediately. And you’ll find that the results will be just short of amazing. Astonish and impress yourself, and you’ll astonish and impress those around you.



