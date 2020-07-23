Employee Performance Management Using Behaviour Monitoring

Through the four industrial revolutions, businesses have learned a thing or two. They know the importance of employee performance management for increasing business productivity. Firms make policies to keep the performance level high, but this isn’t always enough. All efforts for keeping employees productive can become pointless if they are not inspired- which is a thorough job itself. One of the meaningful ways for improving efficiency is to monitor employee behavior. By making policies compatible with employee behavior, you can motivate them and reward them based on hard work and achievements.

Technology has given us access to information to an extent where you can analyze business operations and employee behavior at ease. With personal locator, vehicle tracking, or employee monitoring apps, you can define the commitment of your employees to their work. Have a look at some of the proven ways of employee performance management that can help you motivate the team and increase productivity.

Risk-Free Working Environment

We always consider outside work as risky jobs, and field managers do create and follow policies as a precaution for employee safety. But the truth is, workplace safety can also tamper employee productivity, especially in the sectors where occupations are dangerous by default. Many times, employees are forcefully put to work when they are not feeling safe to perform. Service agents, for example, perform maintenance on elevated platforms, and it can cause serious injury. It can happen even by a minor mistake or simple oversight. Undoubtedly, such works require an extreme level of mental comfort and safety to complete work at maximum efficiency level. Studies in the UK have found that occupational health and safety programs are financially benefited through cost savings and increased revenue.

Employee Task Reports

As a part of employee performance management, businesses need to establish a daily performance report policy. With this report, managers can track individual performance and see the progress over time. Employees can also find out their strengths and weaknesses through the task report and help themselves out by developing the downsides. Being satisfied by self-improvement can only help them grow in the future.

Acknowledge and Honor Employees for Success

Businesses need to reward the high performing employees who go out of their way to get things done. For example, imagine you have a business meeting coming up at a short notice and you need a custom business card for it but you don’t have an in house graphics designer to quickly turn to. At that point of crisis if a team member of yours comes up with a design using an online business card maker without even asking for it – how useful would that be? Acknowledgement is a great tool for employee performance management, which encourages office personnel to perform even better. Encouraging words or phrases from colleagues makes people more engaged at work- as found by a recent study. Remind your employees they are admired for their hard work, award them with bonuses, and paid time off. Things like these are what encourage employees to strive more at work than their fixed salaries.

Constructive Feedback

One stunning way of escalating inspiration is to give employees constant feedback on their work. When employees help in the business or the customers, or even society- let them know they are making a difference. Giving continuous feedback can be a hazardous task or even an impossible one if you may. As a part of employee performance management, you can adopt a system that automatically sends feedback in innovative ways. It will be new to them and can inspire them a lot.

Activity Monitoring

The great thing about employee monitoring software is that it helps both the employer and employees by jointly building trust. The software allows working in flexible hours, thus helping people to find time for personal work. The tool helps to prove how employee-friendly the organization is and attract the right candidates to join. Using this software, managers can easily detect proactive and self-proven workers and distribute work according to personal work efficiency. Employees can also find flaws in their work style and rearrange work habits to perform better. Firms need to use this tool for the betterment of their employees and the business.

Employee performance management can be tricky, but knowing individual work productivity and efficiency levels help to reduce the burden. By improving employee satisfaction, businesses can go to the top as they aspire. So prioritize employee satisfaction by monitoring their performance and helping them perform better. It will be a win-win without a doubt.