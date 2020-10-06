Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

‘Emily In Paris,’ A Young Girl’s Journey Throughout The ‘City Of Lights’

I was recently talking to two girlfriends regarding a new ‘Netflix’ TV series, creating the perfect marriage and/or conjoined union between ‘Sex & The City,’ ‘The Hills,’ and ‘Gossip Girl’ meets ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ and ‘Midnight In Paris,’ debuting, ‘Emily In Paris.’ The primary job of a ‘Social Media Influencer’ and/or a ‘Brand Ambassador’ […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

I was recently talking to two girlfriends regarding a new ‘Netflix’ TV series, creating the perfect marriage and/or conjoined union between ‘Sex & The City,’ ‘The Hills,’ and ‘Gossip Girl’ meets ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ and ‘Midnight In Paris,’ debuting, ‘Emily In Paris.’

The primary job of a ‘Social Media Influencer’ and/or a ‘Brand Ambassador’ is to openly promote, represent and knowledgeably market seasonally trending, expensively high end, VIP designer retail products that they believe in with the extra added convenience and the notable recognition of defiantly serving, French native speaking publicity companies. 

Happily seeing myself within the distinctly rewarding presence and the dominating, centric role of Lily Collins’ fashionable character (minus the necessarily needed, sophisticated style sense) chemistry runs plentifully apparent. Definition reigns in the swiftly common form of a young adult millennial, in the romantically picturesque, culturally, world renowned, beloved, ‘City of Lights!’

‘Opportunities are a dime a dozen,’ significantly detailing personal tours of ‘happily ever after,’ through the lens of an old school camera.

Healthily sharing a uniquely strong power of realism and authenticity is always the key and the experiential guidance to a richly successful, consistently growing, transparent, trustworthy partnership.

A curation of great independence and skill candidly teaches the freely understood combination of functional career flexibility. Confidence is an additionally qualified leader, often providing thoughtfully provoking examples throughout an interchangeable, extended process.

Welcoming intuition conceives a respectable relationship between employer and employee, at the same time of individually blossoming, developing connections. In Emily’s case, the meeting of immediately nearby, surrounding friends in a carefully preplanned, slow, step by step journey, following the accuracy of rules. The same goes for the self described, celebratory, inviting, locale friendly, out of town adventures, as if seamlessly, carelessly, and yet, readily, anxiously mixing business with pleasure.

    Samantha Steiner, Contributing Columnist

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Bettering Communities: How Barry Barbee, A Georgia-based Entrepreneur Channeled His Greatest Loss Into A Revolutionary Purpose-Driven Business

    by Nadya Rousseau
    Community//

    Values in Action

    by Nick Peluso
    Shutterstock
    Community//

    A ‘Decade of Healthy Aging’: Are you ready?

    by Colin Milner

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.