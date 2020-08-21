Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Embracing Diversity Will Secure Innovation and Profitability

There is no shortage of advice when it comes to helping companies become more innovative. Innovation is what breaks the constraints of outdated methods and can transform entire industries. The problem is that a majority of these opinions are anecdotal and what works for one organization might not work for another, especially if you are […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

There is no shortage of advice when it comes to helping companies become more innovative. Innovation is what breaks the constraints of outdated methods and can transform entire industries. The problem is that a majority of these opinions are anecdotal and what works for one organization might not work for another, especially if you are crossing over industries.

But there is one piece of advice that is rooted in facts. Diversity in an organization’s leadership will engender innovation and drive better financial performance. Now, this isn’t breaking news. A 2016 report found that a more diverse representation in senior management will lead to greater profits. In 2018, another study confirmed the same findings. And so on.

This is huge for startups and tech companies that rely on innovation to maintain a competitive advantage in their industries, but it’s even more persuasive for healthcare organizations. Despite efforts to drive progress, healthcare has remained at the edge of radical innovation. Innovation must become a priority where it’s not already to reduce spending and improve patient care. 

Healthcare executives that start making small adjustments to the makeup of their senior teams now will soon experience accelerated results.

Diversity as a business practice, not just a metric

There’s never one way to solve a problem. We know this from our own experience in the workplace, even if we don’t come from all-inclusive organizations. But as Katherine Phillips, a Columbia Business School Professor, writes: “Diversity jolts us into cognitive action in ways that homogeneity simply does not.”

Our ingenuity and unique approach to problem-solving is influenced by who we are and where we’re from. If the people around the leadership table all look and think like you, it’s more likely to spur complacency and uniformity in thought, which is the enemy of innovation.

Differences in leadership is like a melting pot of ideas and perspectives. Sharing these viewpoints forces others to consider opinions unlike their own. As such, preparing and communicating these points demands a deliberate, methodical approach that will feel like more effort, but will prove invaluable over time.

When leaders are accustomed to diversity, they are able to recognize new opportunities to support untapped markets and unmet needs. In an industry like healthcare that is constantly evolving and towing the line of change, this level of adaptability is what innovation requires.

We talk about the future-forward impacts of diversity, yet what does a diverse leadership team really look like? In healthcare, this is a critical concept to consider because it doesn’t only impact business success, but also patient outcomes. 

Healthcare executives must reflect the patients they serve

Traditionally, the umbrella of diversity included people of different genders, races, and ethnicities. According to one study, companies in the top quartile for gender diversity were 21 percent more likely to experience above-average profitability. The same study also found that ethnic and culturally diverse teams were 33 percent more profitable than homogenous teams.

While profound, diversity now contains a much larger spectrum, including lifestyle choices, sexual orientation, experience, and social determinants of health. Organizations that include representation from all of these areas are 45 percent more likely to report a growth in market share than other facilities. 

But we have a long way to go. Research has found that minorities represent around 32 percent of hospital patients, while only 14 percent of hospital board members and 11 percent of healthcare executives. This data is similar to a 2013 survey conducted by the American Hospital Association’s Institute for Diversity, which is alarming.

A healthcare organization can’t fully understand the needs of its patients, nor can it influence the necessary change to improve care and treatment for these demographics, unless members of the leadership team reflect the patients they serve. The healthcare industry demands inclusivity, and a diverse management team gives a voice to those whose lives are in jeopardy if change is not enacted. 

This is even more compelling in the midst of a global pandemic as communities everywhere are being hit hard by the coronavirus. It’s been proven that pro-diverse facilities have been able to successfully weather the storm of past recessions, not only because of their stronger business solutions, but because they’re better able to make patient care the center of their focus.

The healthcare industry is crying out for real, equitable change. This is only possible when healthcare executives take the initiative to prioritize diversity in their leadership teams. While innovation is necessary for better patient outcomes, it also improves profitability and increased performance for organizations themselves. It’s a win-win-win.

    Bent Philipson, Founder at Philosophy Care Centers

    Bent Philipson is the founder of Philosophy Care, a network of skilled nursing facilities throughout New York and New Jersey dedicated to providing each of its residents with individualized care. 

     

    Under Bent Philipson’s leadership, Philosophy Care’s facilities offer a number of services including Alzheimer’s care, physical therapy, speech therapy, wound care, amputation therapy, tracheostomy care, occupational therapy, bariatric care, IV therapy, cardiac rehabilitation, palliative care and stroke recovery. 

     

    Bent Philipson is recognized as a leading expert on nursing care, advancements in rehabilitation technology, and changes in the healthcare landscape. His focus on technology, staff education, and innovative health programs has made him a pioneer in the eldercare industry.

     

    Philipson previously served as the COO for one of the largest nursing home networks in New York, where he helped care for thousands of residents across 25+ facilities. In his role, Philipson oversaw one of the fastest growing networks in the country with particular focus on specialized care, short and long term rehabilitation, and unique medical and nursing programs.

     

    Bent Philipson supports a number of Jewish healthcare and educational organizations including Colel Chabad, Hillel, and the volunteer emergency medical service, Hatzalah. Philipson also serves as Chairman for Mir Yeshiva, the largest yeshiva in the world.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Shutterstock
    Wisdom//

    How Values-Based Innovation Can Transform Corporate Innovation

    by Mohan Nair
    Community//

    Meet The Women of The Blockchain: Kat Kuzmeskas, President and CEO of Simplyvital Health

    by Yitzi Weiner
    Community//

    The Future of Healthcare: “Why we need to see much more focus on the way we approach senior care” with Chris Steel of PA Consulting

    by Christina D. Warner, MBA

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.