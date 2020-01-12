Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Embodiment ~ Personal Practice Edition

One of the inhibitors of our experience of who we are, true Self, is our tendency to identify with aspects of being, identities. Internal Family Systems would call these “parts.” Transactional Analysis calls them ego states. It’s like that story of the eagle raised by ducks who thinks she’s a duck. If you’ve been reading […]

By

One of the inhibitors of our experience of who we are, true Self, is our tendency to identify with aspects of being, identities. Internal Family Systems would call these “parts.” Transactional Analysis calls them ego states.

It’s like that story of the eagle raised by ducks who thinks she’s a duck.

If you’ve been reading for a while, you know how important DAILY practice is for WILD transformations. I’m not asking any of you to do anything I don’t do.

Recently people have been asking me about practice related to politics – this is ONE example of how I’m working with it.

THIS morning, in my practice, I decided to work with my disgust with the hypocrisy of some politicians. Hardly wholeness of being, right? To make this even more personal, I focused my attention on one Senator in particular. This would allow me to activate all the nasty bits.

I chose to unlayer from limited identities or parts that hold me to this tension, my disgust. I used the Integra protocol. It’s super reliable for unraveling from identities and identification. I could just as easily worked with this as shadow material.

What’s cool about identity work is how it has the potential to leave us in a state of being that monks and mediators seek for decades or lifetimes. We begin with how we feel about the issue and almost effortlessly move through and release layers of contents.

For me, this meant diving into allowing myself to feel and exaggerate the feeling of disgust. AAIT practitioners will recognize how I found and flowed in this slipstream of consciousness. For the rest of us, just notice how a chain of psychological content, when navigated in a strategic way can both alleviate suffering and reveal higher states of consciousness.

So, first, disgust.

Holier than thou

Condemn

Revulsion and disappointment

Idealist

Create nirvana

Shocked awareness, that’ll never happen

Ingenue

See the bright wondrous beauty of the world

State of complete empty consciousness – vibrant Nothingness

Awareness of Self without identity

Awareness that the awareness I am is the same awareness that is the Senator.

I am truly, deeply, forever grateful that what I’ve learned from my teachers can not only be used to help my clients but can evolve my own being.

Melanie McGhee L.C.S.W., Founder of AAIT

I am a licensed clinical social worker and the founder of Acceptance and Integration Training (AAIT), a promising approach to freeing people from the psychological pain and limitations that inhibit their ease of being while helping them cultivate more satisfying and stable states of being..

AAIT is the confluence of years of my dedicated study with master therapists coupled with a decades long interest in non-dual philosophy and practices. Launching my psychotherapy career in 1984 was paired with a yearning for knowledge and skills that could HELP people. To connect and learn more about AAIT, please visit www.aait.solutions.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Bart Mendel: “I don’t really distinguish between meditation and my private life or meditation and work anymore. When I go to work, it doesn’t feel like my meditation practice is on hold.”

by Yitzi Weiner at Authority Magazine
//

5 Strategies To Grow Your Private Practice, with Dr. Adarsh Vijay Mudgil.

by Krish Chopra
Community//

“I’d Love To Take A Movement Like #Ilooklikeasurgeon One Step Further” With Dr. Anne Peled

by Yitzi Weiner

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.