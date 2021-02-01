Eliminate Your Fears And Doubts About Creating New Habits

When you think about creating new habits, what’s the first thing that comes to mind?

I know that for me in the past, it certainly doesn’t bring high feelings of confidence! This is because most of the time, setting a new habit can be difficult. Many times, we can let past experiences or failures get in the way of accomplishing our goals.

That’s why I wanted to tell you the number one easiest thing you can do to eliminate fear and doubt when creating a new habit.

Break it down.

Yep, that’s right! All you need to do in order to successfully create that habit is to break it down into more manageable pieces. According to an article in the New York Times, “good habits happen when we set ourselves up for success”.

Are you wanting to start reading more?

Then pick a book you’d love to read and instead of trying to just read it all at once, set a goal for yourself. Maybe try just five minutes a day at first, and then once you have that conquered, you can increase the time. You’ll be reading full novels before you know it!

Are you dying to get back into the gym after a break or injury?

Don’t just run into the gym guns blazing! While that may work for some people, most need to take it slow and work up to where they want to be. Just try walking on the treadmill or doing some yoga first. Maybe even a beginner’s Zumba class might be a great start for getting back into the swing of things.

Creating new habits doesn’t have to be rocket science…

Simply take a moment to think about the habit you want in your life, break it down into easily achievable steps, and then take those steps one at a time! Practice doing this every day and before you know it, that habit will be checked off and you’ll be all set to conquer the next one.

So get out there and show those habits whose boss! You’ve got this : )