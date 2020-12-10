Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Ekaterina Fields on The Importance of Giving During the Holiday Season

It's no secret that the holiday season can look different for many families who don't have the same privileges or blessings as others. While it may be the most wonderful time of the year for most, some children are still going to sleep hungry and without a family. This is why I, as a passionate

It’s no secret that the holiday season can look different for many families who don’t have the same privileges or blessings as others. While it may be the most wonderful time of the year for most, some children are still going to sleep hungry and without a family. This is why I, as a passionate activist and philanthropist, believe that it’s incredibly important to give back to the community during the holiday season. Instead of spending more on decorations, discover how you can help others.

Help Those Who Need It

When you’re fortunate enough to be able to buy your loved ones gifts, think about spreading your kindness to others you don’t know. This can be done in many ways and can make a great impact on your community. While you’re out shopping for gifts, try to find items that give back to small businesses or charitable organizations. Instead of choosing gifts from multi-million dollar corporations, it’s better to buy from organizations that support good, charitable causes such as saving endangered animals or helping the homeless.

Also, consider buying an extra gift or two that you can donate to a charity that helps families in need. Donating any spare funds you have can help people in your community have a warm, nutritious meal on Christmas morning.

A Small Act of Kindness

Whether you’re celebrating Christmas, Hanukkah, or Kwanza, it’s important to spread the holiday cheer. Not only does supporting local charities help the community, but most importantly it can put a smile on someone’s face. Especially this time of year, spreading joy is so important. Even if you aren’t able to donate to an organization, you can still have a positive impact on others around you. Simply by buying the person’s coffee behind you can inspire them to make a donation or even sending a heartfelt letter to people in hospitals and nursing homes.

Silent Nights in Bethlehem

As I shared in my previous blog, Bethlehem sees an influx of tourists around Christmas and will suffer economically this holiday season as hotels remain empty and businesses shut their doors. Silent Nights in Bethlehem project aims to alleviate the financial difficulties that will impact 80% of the families in Bethlehem as the result of travel and tourism restrictions. Interested parties can donate money to support Holy Land families during this time; already, Friends of the Holy Land has raised £26,553.48 for this initiative so far.

A small act of kindness can have a huge impact on someone. Consider how you can help this holiday season by donating, being kind, and helping the less fortunate. Your help can mean all the difference this holiday season.

This article was originally published on https://EkaterinaFields-Community.com/

    Ekaterina Fields, Actress and Environmental Activist

    Ekaterina Fields is an actress and model based in London, UK. She is also an activist, advocating for the needs of children with disabilities, as well as providing support for people with cancer. Ekaterina is notable for her work in film and television, including her childhood role in "Higher Than Rainbow", a Russian film. She has also had an extensive modelling career, working in Russia, France, and England. By utilizing her platform to spread awareness for great causes, Ekaterina is able to help gain support for those who need it most. In addition to her professional life, Ekaterina is a mother of two, and she is also passionate about maintaining an eco-friendly lifestyle for herself and her children.

