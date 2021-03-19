Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Ekaterina Fields on Making a Big Impact in Small Ways | London, UK

Helping a worthy cause or giving back to your community doesn’t always require making a large donation. Many people don’t have the means to donate funds to multiple organisations, but that’s okay. If you want to help your local nonprofit or support a charity, there are many ways to make give back without going into […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Helping a worthy cause or giving back to your community doesn’t always require making a large donation. Many people don’t have the means to donate funds to multiple organisations, but that’s okay. If you want to help your local nonprofit or support a charity, there are many ways to make give back without going into your wallet. Here are a few ideas to make a big impact in small ways if you’re looking to make a difference:

Support an Organisation Through Exercise

A fun and easy way to show your support and help a nonprofit that you admire is by signing up for a run or walkathon. There are tons of local races, charity walks and exercise events in London for many different causes. To find a cause you’d like to run or walk for, check out TimeOutdoors.com and look at all the upcoming charity runs happening in London. If you’d rather not go to an event, you can also download the app, Charity Miles. With this app, every mile you run or walk on your fitness tracker goes towards a donation to whatever charity you choose. 

Volunteering Your Time or Profession

There are many different ways to be a volunteer. You can volunteer at a pet shelter, spend time with local seniors, help out at a soup kitchen, or even volunteer your skills or services to an organisation. For instance, if you are a writer you can volunteer to write grants for nonprofits or craft animal biographies for shelters. Lawyers and attorneys can also offer their skills and expertise pro bono. There are a ton of ways to volunteer for a cause that you admire or would like to help.

Make Donations

Giving a donation to a local charity doesn’t have to be money. You can also donate products and items you no longer use. Next time you clean up around the house, set aside books, electronics, clothes, toys, or canned foods you no longer want or need. This type of donation can go a long way and can make a big difference for those who are less fortunate. Chances are, there are a few things laying around that you no longer use or have a need for that someone else really needs.

This article was originally published on EkaterinaFields-Community.com/

    Ekaterina Fields, Actress and Environmental Activist

    Ekaterina Fields is an actress and model based in London, UK. She is also an activist, advocating for the needs of children with disabilities, as well as providing support for people with cancer. Ekaterina is notable for her work in film and television, including her childhood role in "Higher Than Rainbow", a Russian film. She has also had an extensive modelling career, working in Russia, France, and England. By utilizing her platform to spread awareness for great causes, Ekaterina is able to help gain support for those who need it most. In addition to her professional life, Ekaterina Fields is a mother of two, and she is also passionate about maintaining an eco-friendly lifestyle for herself and her children.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    social cause
    Community//

    Here’s How You Can Make a Bigger Impact on the Causes You Care About in the New Year

    by Brad Anderson
    Community//

    Samuel Pinion on Small Ways to Make a Big Difference

    by Samuel Pinion
    Denis Tevekov/Getty Images
    Well-Being//

    Here’s the Greatest Way to Boost Your Happiness

    by Marcel Schwantes

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.