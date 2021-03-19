Ekaterina Fields on Making a Big Impact in Small Ways | London, UK

Helping a worthy cause or giving back to your community doesn’t always require making a large donation. Many people don’t have the means to donate funds to multiple organisations, but that’s okay. If you want to help your local nonprofit or support a charity, there are many ways to make give back without going into your wallet. Here are a few ideas to make a big impact in small ways if you’re looking to make a difference:

Support an Organisation Through Exercise

A fun and easy way to show your support and help a nonprofit that you admire is by signing up for a run or walkathon. There are tons of local races, charity walks and exercise events in London for many different causes. To find a cause you’d like to run or walk for, check out TimeOutdoors.com and look at all the upcoming charity runs happening in London. If you’d rather not go to an event, you can also download the app, Charity Miles. With this app, every mile you run or walk on your fitness tracker goes towards a donation to whatever charity you choose.

Volunteering Your Time or Profession

There are many different ways to be a volunteer. You can volunteer at a pet shelter, spend time with local seniors, help out at a soup kitchen, or even volunteer your skills or services to an organisation. For instance, if you are a writer you can volunteer to write grants for nonprofits or craft animal biographies for shelters. Lawyers and attorneys can also offer their skills and expertise pro bono. There are a ton of ways to volunteer for a cause that you admire or would like to help.

Make Donations

Giving a donation to a local charity doesn’t have to be money. You can also donate products and items you no longer use. Next time you clean up around the house, set aside books, electronics, clothes, toys, or canned foods you no longer want or need. This type of donation can go a long way and can make a big difference for those who are less fortunate. Chances are, there are a few things laying around that you no longer use or have a need for that someone else really needs.

This article was originally published on EkaterinaFields-Community.com/