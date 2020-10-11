Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Effective Mentorship Boosts Happiness in the Workplace

Why Mentorship is a Win-Win-Win situation for Mentees, Mentors and Organisations.

Mentorship is a very strong tool that can impact your short or long term personal or career growth. In other words, it can help you make lifetime goals reality. It can make things that look impossible to possible by grabbing a subject matter expert’s mind. We refer to them as mentors in mentorship. Mentee is referred to person who requires a guidance and expertise on a specific area.

According to Diversein’s survey on various social media channels, 28.6% participants didn’t have any mentor in their lives. 58.9% of the participants said that they had 1-5 mentors, while 12.5% said they had more than 5 mentors.

There are many reasons why organisations should start mentorship programs:

Win-Win-Win

Mentorship makes a win-win-win situation for mentees, mentors and also for organisations. While mentees get an opportunity solve a problem they have, mentors get a chance to share their expertise with them. For organisations here are some of the benefits they get by starting mentorship programs:

Mentorship increases happiness and satisfaction in the workplace

In today’s world, we are all craving for workplaces that keeps our moods positive and make us happy and satisfied with the work we do. 9 out of 10 employees who have a career mentor say they are happy in their jobs. [1]

Mentorship increases employee retention

Happy employees stay longer in their organisations. A seven-year period study shows that mentors retention rate increased by 69% and mentees by 72% with mentorship. [2]

Mentorship attracts talents

Human resources departments and managers consistently look for best talents to join their teams. This comes with a big cost. Mentorship is also a way to attract more talents, get to know them and their skills at first hand.

To be able to get the best out of mentorship programs and make it more effective, these are the key metrics you need to be aware of:

Good match

The mentorship magic happens when there is a good match between mentors and mentees. This match can be done based on skill set and background experience. Both parties personalities, values and communication styles such as extroversion/introversion also play a big role for the success of mentorship.

Building trust

Trust is the first factor to make mentorship more effective. Without building trust, a mentee might not be able to open up easily, a mentor might miss the underlying issue. Both mentors and mentee start mentorship with very positive feelings. This continues mostly with a professional manner through the session.

Empathy

The advice that we would give ourselves with good intentions is not always the best advice for another person. A good mentor must understand the values of the mentee and put himself/herself in the shoes of their mentees and empathise before suggesting any advice.

Inclusive Mindset

“Leave this job to an Irish or Canadian. “

I was recommended by a mentor.

During the pandemic days, I signed up for a business mentorship session as a mentee. In that session, I was recommended by a mentor to get my Inclusive Intelligence e-course recorded by someone with a different accent such as Irish or Canadian accent. The sad fact that, if this advice was given to me 10 years ago, when I was new in business and with less self-confidence, unfortunately, I would have definitely taken it and my work would loose its authenticity. The mentor was actually a nice person and made good suggestions to me in that session too. However, this mentorship experience and all mentorship programs can turn to be more effective with a diversity and inclusion guidance for mentors.

Inclusive Leadership Advisor &amp; CEO at Diversein.com

Furkan Karayel, Inclusive Leadership Advisor at Diversein.com

Furkan Karayel is an award winning inclusive leadership advisor and CEO of Diversein.com. She has developed Inclusive Intelligence conception, a new way to recognize and practice inclusive leadership in the workplace effectively. Furkan is an associate lecturer for Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Master's program at Dún Laoghaire Institute of Art, Design and Technology. Her passion is leveraging women-in-tech leadership, diversity and empowering female founders globally. She previously worked with companies such as Microsoft,  HubSpot, Indeed.com, VMWare and Verizon Media.

Furkan founded Diversein.com after 10 years of software engineering experience in multinational tech companies in Ireland. She has been honoured with "Diversity and Inclusion Role Model in Business" and "Trailblazer" Awards. She is Diversity and Inclusion Track Captain for Startup Week Dublin, Dublin Chapter Lead for Sprinters.co, a global diverse female entrepreneurs organisation and advisory board member for InspiringSTEM.org, promoting tech careers into new generations. Furkan judged at many startup, tech competitions and awards programs such as Startup Weekend, Coolest Projects, Top Tech Tip Challenge by AWS and Diversity in Tech Awards.

Additionally, Furkan is an active speaker at international events where she shares her learnings about experiences of the tech world as a woman, her recommendations for inclusive leadership and the power of diversity and inclusion in the workplace.

