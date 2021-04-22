Effective Leadership Principles for Lawyers

Leadership skills are important in any professional’s life. However, to excel in the court of law, it is even more necessary to possess leadership skills. Anyone training to be a lawyer or already possessing the title of one should prioritize developing these behaviors to become more respected in their field. There are four key leadership principles that lawyers can use to excel in their field and manage a successful team.

Assertiveness

In a courtroom, it is essential to have an assertive presence. You may have witnessed lawyers in the past who were not as confident in their words and instead came across as a pushover. If you do not have an assertive presence in your job, you will find it much more trialing to lay out a more convincing case than the opposing side. Having this confidence begins from within.

If you show an authoritative presence and are poised and sure of your work, you will be much more likely to deliver on behalf of your client. The more success you see as a result of your assertiveness, the more you will excel in your career and be given opportunities to hold leadership positions.

Integrity

Lawyers must have a firm grasp of the law and must exhibit a strong moral compass. If you’re a practicing lawyer, chances are you have become well-versed in the ethics of your trade. You may be used to sticking to these morals when under observation, but are you following these same honest principles when nobody is watching? If you wish to enhance your leadership skills, integrity is a fundamental place to start.

Employees, clients and individuals, in general, like to have leaders they can trust. If you are proving yourself as a trustworthy leader who doesn’t have any corrupt practices, you will be much more likely to make both yourself and your office a recommended source for others to use in legal matters.

Mentor Others

If you’re in a leadership position, you should actively be trying to make your team the best they can be. Rather than only looking out for your own success, it is also important to train your team to one day be successful leaders in their trade. Nobody looks up to leaders who try to keep the secrets of their success. Instead, it is admired when leaders use their expertise to help others. You should want your team to be the best they can be. Pushing aside the importance of being a mentor could have negative effects on your team and might be preventing growth. Have an all-around more successful firm by mentoring your colleagues, congratulating them on their successes and giving constructive feedback when needed.

Set an Example

Whether you are in a leadership role yet or not, setting an example for those around you will always speak volumes. It becomes much easier to have a team that reverberates your same values when you are actually exhibiting those good traits in your work. It is especially imperative as a lawyer that you are not cutting any corners or compromising your ethics just to make the job simpler. Whatever type of title you hold at your company, it is crucial that you be the one to set an example of excellence for others. Hold your entire team accountable and become a better leader by meeting these standards.