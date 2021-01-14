Contributor Log In/Sign Up
EAT THAT FROG!

I believe that my success in financial services was a result of applying this concept daily. I committed to doing this daily, and I think it was this act alone that had a significant impact on my success.

If you were with me in October of 2010 you would be sat in my new, modern office in Dubai looking out the window on a beautiful sunny day. The sun would glisten over the water resembling diamonds glittering in the daylight. If you had been there with me that day – you would not only have seen this beautiful sight you would also have witnessed the gift on my desk – a book – if I had known the value within those pages – it would not have sat alone, in the dark empty draw of my large oak desk for months on end. I would have devoured the pages there and then.

For many lonely months it sat alone in the drawer of that desk until one day I turned the first page, then the next and the next and so on – I was hooked. I believe that my success in financial services was a result of applying the concepts in that book – `Eat that Frog` written by Brian Tracey.

What does it mean?

Eat that Frog means starting the day with the one thing or several things that challenge you the most. That one thing that you really don’t want to do and always end up putting it off. I committed to doing this daily, and I think it was this act alone that had a significant impact on my success.

Each morning I would dedicate the first hour to picking up the phone. During this time, it could be cold calling, warm leads or speaking to existing clients. Opening up that channel of communication at the onset of the day helped pave the way for a more productive day.

Guaranteed if you would like to be more productive in your day 

‘EAT THAT FROG’

    Zoe Turner, I help you find calm and stay centred so that you sleep better, stress less and focus more

    Corporate Wellness (The Stress Release System), Meditations, Retreats and Podcast

    Zoe is also the founder of MabeMedia, a podcast network and platform for Powerful female voices.

    https://zoemindcoach.com/

