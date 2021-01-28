Easy Ways to Support Your Community

Getting involved in your community has been proven to be beneficial for your mental health. While it may be challenging to find the time to get involved, volunteer work could help you get connected to people and find long-lasting relationships. If you are looking to take on some volunteer responsibilities, there are many different ways you can get involved! Another great way to support your community is to shop at local stores. Doing so benefits you, the shop, and the community at large.

Volunteer

If you have moved to a new town and are looking to connect with others in the area, a good way to do that is by looking out for local events. Many times volunteers will hang up signs or put advertisements in their local newspapers. If something jumps out, you should call the number and ask how you could help. Who knows? You could potentially meet your new best friend in the process of planning out the event.

For some, volunteering their time is a way for them to feel complete and whole. There are always a variety of causes looking for volunteers. For example, there are local animal shelters that need volunteers to walk dogs. You could also work at a homeless shelter providing food for those that need it most. Whatever you are passionate about, there is usually a cause that will match your interests and values. All you have to do is reach out and see if an organization needs your help.

Shop Local

Another excellent way of supporting your community is to shop locally. Small businesses depend on people to come into their stores and buy their products. If your favorite store is not a chain, be sure to budget out funds and shop there as much as you can. Without enough business, your favorite store will cease to exist. You can also encourage others to shop at your favorite places through word of mouth and by leaving reviews.

Another benefit of shopping locally is that the money you spend is more likely to stay in your community than it would if you made purchases from a larger chain.

Supporting your local community doesn’t have to be difficult. Volunteering and buying from small businesses are two small yet impactful ways to contribute.

Read the original article at JimMowrer.net.