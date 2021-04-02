Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Easter Feasting at Your Fingertips

Top Chefs Reveal their Most Decadent Easter Meal Recipes

By

Taking the guesswork out of what to prepare for Easter is simple with these mouth-watering meal options, thanks to Award-Winning Celebrity Chef to the Stars Chef Ryan Rondeno and Chef Christopher Montgomery. 

Louisiana Crawfish, Bucatini, English Peas

Chef Ryan Rondeno

Food Culture App & www.rondenoculinarydesigns.com

This creamy and rich crawfish pasta is found on my dinner table frequently! A great addition to your seafood recipe collection and a great way to try crawfish!


Serves 4

Cook Time: 25 minutes


Ingredients

1 lbs. bucatini pasta
1 c. English peas
1 lbs. Louisiana crawfish tails
1 tbs. Nola Creole Seasoning
2 oz. butter
4 oz. brie cheese
2 c. heavy cream
1 c. chicken stock
2-3 tbs. garlic, chopped
1 tsp. chopped thyme
zest and juice of 1 lemon
1/4 c. parmesan cheese
3 tbs. chives, snipped
salt and white pepper to taste


Instruction

For the Pasta: Boil pasta according to manufacturer’s instruction. Drain in a colander. Toss with 1 tablespoon of olive oil. For the English Peas: In a 2 quart pot, Add water and 1-2 teaspoons of salt. When it comes up to a boil, add peas. Once peas rise to the surface, remove and place in a ice bath to stop cooking. When cool, remove peas and set aside. For the Brie Cheese Sauce: In a 12 in. saute pan, Add butter and saute garlic at medium heat. Be careful not to burn the garlic. Add thyme and lemon zest. Season with salt and pepper. Add heavy cream, chicken stock, and lemon juice. Reduce by half or until slightly thickened. Whisk in brie cheese and parmesan cheese. Add crawfish, peas, and creole seasoning. Taste for seasoning adjustments. Toss with bucatini pasta. Garnish with chives. Serve immediately.

Cumin Roasted Carrots, Spiced Creme Fraiche

Chef Ryan Rondeno

Food Culture App & www.rondenoculinarydesigns.com

Great vegetarian side dish to add to your dinner table! The spice creme fraiche and carrot pesto comes together beautifully with the roasted carrots.
Serves 4

Cook Time: 25 minutes

Ingredients

2 bunches of heirloom or rainbow carrots with carrot tops
8 oz. creme fraiche
1 c. olive oil, plus 2 tbs. 
2 tsp. curry powder
2 tbs. butter
1 tsp. ground ginger
6 cloves garlic, chopped
1/4 c. sunflower seeds
2-3 tps. ground cumin
1 cup carrot top leaves
Juice of 1 lemon
1-2 tps. crushed red pepper
4-5 sprigs of thyme
salt and pepper to taste


Instruction

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Remove carrot tops and reserve. Peel carrots. Thoroughly clean the carrots removing any dirt. This step could take 2 or 3 times. In a 12 inch saute pan, add butter and olive oil at medium heat. Add cumin, 4 cloves of garlic smashed, crushed red pepper, and thyme. Toast for 30 seconds. Add carrots and mix in the pan. Season with salt and pepper. Roast for 25 minutes. For the Carrot Pistou: In a food processor, add carrot leaves, sunflower seeds, garlic, juice of half a lemon. Pulse until finely chopped. Slowly drizzle olive oil until fully incorporated. Season with salt and pepper. For the Creme Fraiche: In a small bowl, add, creme fruit, curry powder, ground ginger, and juice of 1/2 a lemon. Whisk until smooth. Season with salt and white pepper. Taste for seasoning adjustments. To Assemble: Smear creme fraiche on the base of the plate. Add roasted carrots. Spoon pistou on top of carrots.

The Original Mama Bear’s Sweet Potato Pie 

Chef Christopher Montgomery

www.cealo-la.com

Chef would like to note, when a chef provides a recipe, it is the basic foundation of the dish. It is the love of the person who is preparing that dish and how they handle the ingredients when making the dish is what brings it to life. 

“Always remember to make it with love, because you are feeding somebody’s soul” – Chef Chris

Yield: Four 9-inch Pies

Pie Filling Ingredients

 2 large sweet potatoes

12 ounces light brown sugar

6 ounces melted butter

3 eggs

2 ounces pure vanilla extract

2 ounces self-rising flour

2-12 ounce cans evaporated milk

2 tablespoons cinnamon

1 tablespoon nutmeg

2 teaspoons salt

1 ½-8 ounce pack/box cream cheese

Instruction

  1. Boil the sweet potatoes for up to an hour (they should be soft). Once potatoes are boiled, drain, peel and place in a mixing bowl
  2. Whip potatoes, sugar and cream cheese until well combined (a mixer would do the trick).
  3. Add flour, salt, cinnamon and nutmeg and mix until well combined
  4. Add melted butter, eggs and evaporated milk and mix
  5. Once well blended together pour into cooled pie crusts

Pie Crust Ingredients

1 pound Graham cracker crumbs

8 ounces sugar

8 ounces melted butter

4-nine-inch pie pans

Instructions

  1. Mix crumbs and sugar in a mixing bowl
  2. Add melted butter and mix until evenly blended: crumbs should be completed moistened by the butter
  3. Scale the mixture into pie pans (8 ounces per pan)
  4. Spread the mixture evenly on the bottom and sides of the pan. Press another pan on top to pack the crumbs evenly
  5. Bake at 350’F for 10 minutes
  6. Cool thoroughly before adding the sweet potato pie filling

Baking Instructions

  1. Once your pie filling is well blended, evenly distribute the filling into the pie crusts
  2. Bake at 375’F for 15min
  3. Touch the top of the pie with your finger to test density. If filling doesn’t come up, the pie is done.
  4. Remove from the oven and let cool until ready to serve

Optional: Serve with vanilla ice cream on fresh whip cream.

    Parul Agrawal, Author, Speaker, Bestseller Lunch Expert, Wellness & Business Consultant, Forbes Coaches Council Member

    Parul Agrawal is an international bestselling author, Forbes Coaches Council Member, and Publishing Director at ParulAgrawal.com

    Parul arrived in America from India and obtained a double Master’s degree in engineering from Arizona State University. She worked as a research scientist and an engineer for Intel Corporation. Alarmed by the miserable state of health of her colleagues in Corporate America, Parul decided to pursue holistic studies and a healthy lifestyle. She became a certified wellness expert and launched her own business as a health coach, delivering her messages of health and wellness through public speaking in various community centers and corporations.

    Parul's life and business changed dramatically when she wrote a book on the benefits of healthy juicing and ranked it as an international bestseller in multiple categories. She did this, from her kitchen table, while nursing her baby boy as a stay-at-home mom. With a small email list and a very limited marketing budget, Parul was able to become an international bestselling author, launch in bookstores all across Asia, and be featured in major publications like the Huffington Post, Thrive Global and Forbes. Parul appeared as a guest on ABC Arizona.

    Parul has now helped over 100 writers become 'bestselling authors.' She specializes in helping thought leaders in health, wellness and consciousness, to write their books, achieve bestseller authority status and have their work featured in mainstream media, just like Parul does with her own publications.

    Her mission is to help you change the world with your message, by supporting you through the process of writing and launching your book into best seller status. Reach out to her at www.parulagrawal.com

