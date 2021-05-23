Each Day Is A…New Beginning

Joshua_ Earle on Unsplash

I was just sitting down relaxing and listening to my favorite music in my living room. Just thinking how life is too short to be stressed out and to worry too much about anything or anyone that may cause drama in our lives. I like this quote… “Life is too short. Grudges are a waste of perfect happiness. Laugh when you can, apologize when you should, and let go of what you can’t change. Love deeply and forgive quickly. Take chances. Give everything you have with no regrets. Life is too short to be unhappy. You got to take the good with the bad, smile when you should, love what you got and always remember what you had. Always forgive but never forget. Learn from your past mistakes but never regret. People change and things go wrong. But remember life goes on.” Quote from: quotabulary.com

This is probably one of the longest quotes that I’ve read but it states what I feel and believe about life. That’s why it’s so important to live each day like it’s your last. Embrace each day like it’s a new beginning. Live life and each day with passion. Love deeply, act boldly and express yourself with fervor.

I must admit I am a passionate person and love deeply and express myself unapologetically. Some people can’t accept that. I say oh well to them. Ha ha…They can either accept me or not. Life is too short to live with regrets and drama. I say dance in the rain if you want to. Be fearless about what you go after and try not to forget that all we got is today for sure. We don’t know what will happen tomorrow.

Life Is Too Short To Start Your Day With Broken Pieces of Yesterday It Will Definitely Destroy Your Wonderful Today And Ruin Your Great Tomorrow.” Quotabulary.com

I can honestly say that I lived this day to the fullest by doing my favorite things. Like enjoying the simple pleasure of having a fresh brewed cup of coffee while listening to my favorite music on my playlist. While doing one of my favorite passions, writing for Thrive Global a place to inspire and empower other people by my writing.

In A Blink Of An Eye, Everything Can Change. So Forgive Often And Love With All Your Hearts. Take No One For Granted, For You Never Know What Will Happen Tomorrow. mypositiveoutlooks.com

When we live very busy lives working, going to school,taking care of our loved ones,worrying about money,being stressed because we haven’t reached our goals or we are not where we want to be at the moment. Sometimes it makes us sad that we have to start a new job that we don’t want,move to a new city or a new country. Getting divorced,trying to run that marathon when you don’t have the motivation, and grieving the loss of someone from the Coronavirus, losing a family pet, and finally having a long distance relationship where you can’t be with the one you love.

Sometimes we get so caught up in what is going on around us in our lives that we forget to take the time to smell the coffee,savor that delicious bite of pie,feel the crisp air,inhale the fresh sea breeze, watch as dolphins swim by, laugh at ourselves,forget that we can do a silly dance, watch a sunrise and sunset,laugh at yourself, and being nostalgic and eating your favorite ice cream from your childhood, dance in the rain, and catch fireflies.

The world is starting anew. With having time to reflect on the changes in our world right now. I see everyday that time goes by so quickly. Almost gone in a flash. Sometimes I forget how precious each day is. It’s so easy to take a day for granted because we think that we have tomorrow to do it. Fortunately, most of us can look forward to tomorrow and start fresh and redo any wrongs and make it right. It’s so easy to take a day for granted though. The thing that we don’t realize is that we might not have a tomorrow. That’s why it’s so important to enjoy today. Because we don’t know what will happen tomorrow. So enjoy each day that you have. I like what Oprah said;

Challenges are gifts that force us to search for gravity. Don’t fight them. Just find a new way to stand. Oprah Winfrey