Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Dylan blyuss on the Power of Mindfulness in His Career

Meet Dylan blyuss on the Power of Mindfulness in His Career

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

After scaling his first business to six figures in under two years, Dylan Blyuss discovered a passion for helping others in the sales industry achieve success. Dylan founded and scaled the World Class Sales Agency to over 100 full-time sales executives responsible for over $30 million in sales. And with hopes of scaling the company further to $100 million in sales and helping to build over 100 remote sales teams across the world, Dylan has no intentions of slowing down anytime soon.

Dylan started his first business when he was only 16, quickly moving from window cleaning to door-to-door sales. As his company grew, he onboarded friends to help with the cleaning services and sales reps to duplicate his sales efforts. After a few months of focusing his efforts on door-to-door sales, Dylan was bringing in $15,000 a month. That’s when he knew he was onto something.

From there, Dylan hired sales reps to duplicate his sales efforts, allowing him to focus on management and leadership, ultimately scaling the business to just shy of seven figures in two years. During this time, he noticed a gap in the market and a passion within himself to fill it. He explains, “While building my door-to-door sales business, I realized that online education was starting to boom. I also realized that these online educators had nobody to sell their programs or products.” Thus, World Class Sales Agency was born.

Now one of the fastest growing agencies in the world, World Class Sales Agency builds remote sales teams for online coaches, consultants, and entrepreneurs. Dylan has partnered with another sales trainer to scale the agency to over 100 full time sales executives responsible for $30 million in sales. They provide seasoned sales executives for those in the online training space, increasing both leads and sales exponentially. Through consistent content creation, sales value, and client success, the agency has positioned themselves to be thought leaders in the space.

It is precisely this niche in the market that Dylan credits for his rapid success. With a desire to become the anchor in the marketplace for building strong sales teams, he was inspired to build his company at a fast pace, meeting a need in the marketplace that no one else was solving. By providing seasoned sales executives for those in the online training space, they are able to effectively increase both leads and sales for each of their clients.

Although this rapid rate of growth has challenged Dylan in many ways, it has also opened up a world of opportunity to help others achieve success in the sales industry. He provides sales training and consulting, teaching businesses, coaches, and entrepreneurs how to build effective sales systems, get better leads, and ultimately close more deals. Through it all, he remains motivated by the impact he can have on other companies and ambitious salespeople. He says, “From the very first lead all the way to getting thousands of leads, I coach them every step of the way.”

Looking to the future, Dylan plans to scale the sales agency to $100 million in sales. He also hopes to build over 100 remote sales teams across the world for businesses, coaches, entrepreneurs, and consultants.

To learn more about Dylan, follow him on Instagram. Dlyan blyuss

    Inaya Rao, Editor Jelly143 at Author

    As an organization, we exist to empower the new generation of thought leaders, developers, creators, digital marketers and entrepreneurs, to learn new skills, grow their careers, chase their passions and create financial freedom for themselves, their families, and their lives, all while living out their true purpose. Our global campuses and pop-up workshops will help to eradicate poverty. We are part of a global movement to increase diversity in tech and grow new economies in underserved communities around the world. We enable millennials to become what they want to become in life by learning new skills and leveraging the power of the digital economy

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Elliot, Dylan and Brandon Kim of Brevite: “Focus on foundation”

    by Doug C. Brown
    Community//

    Leaving a Legacy: Dylan Blau Helps Music Artists Inspire Millions

    by Dave Devloper
    Community//

    “Large sales force”, With Douglas Brown and Cole Morgan of Snap! Raise

    by Doug C. Brown

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.