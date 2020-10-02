Dreaming Is Nothing Without Action – Dewayne Kennemer

“If you can dream it, you can do it.”

So you’ve got a big dream, now what? Well, it’s time to put it into action. Big dreams can be incredibly inspiring, but until you take action they are little more than dreams. We all have dreams, ideas, and goals we want to achieve in life. Ideas and dreams are necessary…they lead to progress and advancements in every sector of society. The question is, how do we turn our dreams and ideas into reality?

Dewayne Kennemer says the very first step to achieving your dreams is defining your dream. Make sure you have a very clear picture of what it is you want to achieve. The more specific you are, the better. Life has ups and downs, and things may not always go according to plan. Along the way, there will be many achievements…and many failures too. Often, we are afraid to take risks because we are scared that we’ll fail. Or sometimes, when we do fail, we give up on our dreams, thinking that it’s a dead end. However, failure is not something that should be feared, but rather embraced.

You’re a doer, an innovator, a game-changer with unique passions and big dreams. That’s awesome except when the thought of achieving your goals feels totally overwhelming. But no worries — you’ve got this. No matter how daunting your dreams feel, nothing is too big to achieve. Successful people don’t make excuses for failure or shortcomings. They acknowledge their strengths and weaknesses and seek feedback from trusted advisers. The longer you sit around making excuses, the further you will drift from the possibility of achieving your goals.

Believe in your dream

In order to achieve your dreams, you must believe in them… even if no one else does. You will find that there will always be people that will tell you that your dream is “too big” or worse, “impossible”. All the greatest thinkers, inventors and leaders confronted this… not once, but many, many times. However, they did not let those critics stop them from believing in their dreams.

Take Daily Actions

Dreaming is nothing without action. Take daily actions to turn your big dream into reality. No matter how small, every action you take gets you one step closer to your big dream, and every day you take action you build momentum. A small action every day might not feel significant at the time, but over time little things add up. Just imagine what you could achieve in a year if you did one small thing every single day to move toward your big dream!

Stay committed

Your dreams and ideas are your personal projects… to make them happen, you need to commit to them. Start off with small steps… you don’t have to rush into making a big leap! Try to squeeze some time into your schedule every day to work on your dream. It may not seem like a lot, but it will get you closer to achieving your dream.

Stop Comparing Yourself to Others

Watching your peers hit major milestones can be frustrating, especially when those same accomplishments seem to be slipping through your fingers. Comparing yourself to others is almost unavoidable, but try not to let it get to you. Trade negative self-talk for positive affirmations and replace envy with gratitude. Celebrating even your smallest victories gives you the perfect self-esteem boost to help you take on your next challenge.

Making mistakes is inevitable. Even the greatest of them all have made mistakes. But you know what? They got back up and kept going, using their “failure” as a learning experience to get even better. Be persistent in the pursuit of your dreams, don’t let a “no” stop you from moving forward Dewayne Kennemer quoted.